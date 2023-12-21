The younger Purdy is looking for a new home

Another NCAA quarterback has hit the transfer portal. Chubba Purdy, who played the past two seasons for Nebraska football, is finding a new home for the upcoming year. And at the moment, it looks like Boise State football is one of his possible destinations, as per On3 Sports' Sean Callahan.

The younger brother of NFL sensation Brock Purdy, Chubba managed 382 passing yards, 180 rushing yards and three touchdowns (two passing and one rushing) in five games played for Nebraska football in 2023. Last year, Purdy appeared in six games, tallying 147 passing yards, 73 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. Prior to his tenure with Nebraska football, Purdy spent two years with Florida State Football.

It makes sense that the younger Purdy is looking for a new team to play in. In 12 games, Nebraska football finished its 2023 campaign with a losing record, going 5-7 overall under first-year head coach Matt Rhule. While it's barely an improvement compared to last year, a silver lining in this year's season came at the end of October when the Cornhuskers held a 5-3 record, winning five out of their last six games. However, four straight losses to finish the season resulted in where they are now.

Nebraska football may not be considered a top team right now, but Rhule just managed to secure five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola, one of the top players in the 2024 recruiting class. Raiola coming in could be another reason why Chubba Purdy has decided to opt for the portal. Whatever the case may be, it will be interesting to see what jersey Purdy will be donning next year.