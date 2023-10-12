The Matt Rhule era in Lincoln hasn't gotten off to the start that Nebraska football fans were hoping for, but that's okay. This is a program that hasn't been to a bowl game in awhile and was in a very low spot when Rhule took over. It's going to take a couple of years to turn around the Nebraska program, and just getting bowl eligible this season would feel like a win for the Cornhuskers. That is still very much in the play as Nebraska plays in one of the worst divisions in college football, and they are currently 3-3 at the halfway point of the season. The on-field results will come, but right now it is clear that Rhule is creating a good culture and that he cares about his players.

Nebraska football picked up their first Big Ten win of the Matt Rhule era last week on the road against Illinois football. The Cornhuskers played well from start to finish and they ended up winning the game 20-7. Nebraska was fired up for the game, and it was because of a pregame speech from Rhule that has now gone viral.

“Let me tell you what's going to happen today,” Rhule said before Nebraska's game against Illinois in a video posted to Twitter by 247Huskers. “We're putting away childish things. We're putting away fear because there's no reason for us to be afraid. We're putting away expectation. We are going to go out there today, and we are going to play the way we play. I don't want anybody on that field hoping, or waiting.”

Matt Rhule started off the speech strong, but he wasn't done firing up his Nebraska team yet.

“I want guys out there demanding it from themselves and believing in it,” Rhule continued. “I want to see your personalities come out tonight. Play like brothers. Pick each other up. Help each other out tonight. That's why we've gone through what we have gone through. The camp you went through. The first two weeks. But there ain't any victims here. If we die, we die. If we die, we die!”

The end of the speech is what got a lot the of attention. Obviously, Rhule did not want his Nebraska football team to take that literally, but it got the point across to his squad about how much he cares about this team and how important each game is. It's no surprise to see that Nebraska won that game handily after hearing that speech.

Nebraska is now on a bye week, but they will have a great chance to get a win streak brewing as their next game is home against Northwestern. The Cornhuskers will likely be comfortable favorites heading into that game.