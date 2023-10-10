Nebraska football earned its first Big Ten conference win of the season last weekend with a 20-7 win over Illinois. With six games remaining, all conference games, Nebraska has some work to do if it wants to nab its first winning season since 2016.

Head coach Matt Rhule gave an interesting outlook regarding the rest of Nebraska's season.

“There’s not a team we can’t beat. There’s not a team who can’t beat us,” Rhule said, via Mitch Sherman.

Rhule seems to be taking a true “Any Given Saturday” approach to the rest of the season. With the opponents Nebraska will be facing, can you blame him?

The Cornhuskers have three very winnable games coming up as they take on Northwestern, Purdue and Michigan State, all of whom have identical or worse records than Nebraska football. After that things get much harder though.

Nebraska faces Maryland, Wisconsin and Iowa in its final three games of the season. The trio have a combined record of 14-3 as of now. Though they will surely be the underdogs in all three of those games, Nebraska upset Iowa last season and lost a close defensive battle to Wisconsin the week prior.

Matt Rhule's first season in charge of Nebraska football has been full of bold takes and eye-popping recruiting, but on the field, the Cornhuskers have room to improve. You have to appreciate the honesty from Rhule as there's no surefire guarantee that Nebraska or its remaining opponents come out victorious in those six games.

The Cornhuskers have a bye this week before welcoming Northwestern to Lincoln on Oct. 21.