Nebraska football head coach Matt Rhule had some hard criticism for running back Anthony Grant and his ball security issues as he talked to the media Tuesday.

While Nebraska beat the Illinois football program last Saturday, 20-7, Anthony Grant fumbled the ball toward the end of the fourth quarter when the Cornhuskers were trying to ice the game out. Grant would finish the day with 56 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries.

Matt Rhule said that Grant shouldn't expect to play if he keeps showing fumbling issues throughout the week and eventually in the game when it really matters, per Mitch Sherman of The Athletic.

“He's not ok with me because he keeps fumbling the ball. I love Anthony [Grant], but you can't play for us if you can't control the ball,” Rhule said. “You can't fumble the ball in practice on Tuesday, then fumble again at practice on Wednesday and fumble in four minutes on Saturday and think you're gonna play the next week.”

Tough Love from the Nebraska football head coach

In the video provided by Kevin Sjuts of 10/11 News who covers Nebraska football, Rhule made a point to say that Grant is not “in the doghouse” and that he “loves” him, but his ball security is preventing him from playing more. He also mentioned how the bye week for Nebraska is coming in at the exact right time for Grant to work on it.

Matt Rhule with some pointed words on Nebraska RB Anthony Grant: "He's not okay with me because he keeps fumbling the ball."#Huskers @1011_News pic.twitter.com/bSJfQhS55m — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) October 10, 2023

“Football is never emotional to me, it's all technical. I have to get that fixed for Anthony [Grant], and Anthony has to get that fixed for Anthony or he can't play,” Rhule said. “He's got such great vision and has all these things, but he has one skill that's preventing him from playing.”

After the bye week, Rhule, Grant, and the rest of the Nebraska football team will take on Big Ten West rival Northwestern on Oct. 21.