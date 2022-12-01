Published December 1, 2022

By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

Mickey Joseph, ex-Nebraska football interim head coach, has been arrested for suspicion of third-degree domestic assault and strangulation just days after the university named Matt Rhule their next head coach, according to Eric Olson of the Associated Press.

The police said the following in a statement, “While the Lincoln Police Department does not normally provide a news release for a domestic-related arrest, due to the high-profile nature of the person involved and, in an effort, to provide transparency on an arrest involving a public figure, notification of the arrest is being made.”

The authorities went to a residence in Lincoln following a report of a domestic disturbance.

Mickey Joseph, who coached the final nine games of Nebraska football’s season after Scott Frost was fired, was arrested at a separate location after an investigation. Joseph was being held at Lancaster Country Jail.

He was commended for the job he did by Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts, who officially introduced Rhule as the Cornhuskers head coach on Monday.

Rhule had told the media he would be speaking to Joseph about a possible return on the coaching staff. He reportedly declined to comment on Wednesday.

It’s understandable why the university had interest in Joseph’s possible return, as the Nebraska football alum was named one of the nation’s top-25 recruiters by Rivals.com back in 2019.

It’s also understandable why they wouldn’t. Joseph has a checkered past, which includes a September 1990 arrest from suspected criminal mischief as well as a suspected drunken driving arrest in 1989, during his playing days at Nebraska.

Alberts said in a statement that Mickey Joseph has been placed on administrative leave.