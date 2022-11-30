Published November 30, 2022

By Gerard Samillano · 2 min read

Matt Rhule may have already signed up as the head coach of Nebraska, but he still has some gripes with his last football coaching gig. On a recent podcast appearance, the former Carolina Panthers head coach seemed to take a shot at his former team. Rhule talked about the Panthers’ seemingly incoherent philosophy when it comes to building teams.

Matt Rhule when asked what he would do differently in his time in Carolina opens by saying he probably would’ve taken a different job pic.twitter.com/KDchF5KLKj — 704CAST (@704cast) November 30, 2022

In particular, Matt Rhule took aim at the Panthers’ indecisiveness when it comes to deciding their approach. The newly-minted Nebraska football coach said that if he had learned that they wanted to win now, they would’ve traded for big-time free agents.

During his time in Carolina, Rhule struggled to find any sort of consistent success. He went 11-27 in his three seasons leading the Panthers, eventually leading to his dismissal earlier in the NFL season. Now, he finds himself in a tough position, as he tries to elevate Nebraska football to greater heights.

Nebraska likely chose Matt Rhule due to his success in the college football level, and not in the NFL. Prior to joining the Panthers, Rhule was widely-renowed for his work in improving Baylor and Temple’s football programs. That was the biggest reason why David Tepper and the Panthers were enamored by the head coach.

The Cornhuskers had yet another abysmal season in 2022, going 4-8 for the entire season. Scott Frost, the team’s former head coach, was axed a few weeks after the season started due to their terrible play. Will Matt Rhule bring much-needed glory back to Nebraska’s football program?