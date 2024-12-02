Florida State football coach Mike Norvell is hard at work trying to rebuild his coaching staff after a miserable 2-10 season. This past weekend brought the news that UCF head coach Gus Malzahn is set to join Norvell's staff as his offensive coordinator, and now the defensive coordinator target has come to light. That would be Nebraska defensive coordinator Tony White, according to Pete Nakos of On3.

ESPN's Pete Thamel confirms that Florida State is in discussions to hire White. While there are “details to still work out,” the expectation is this hire will be completed. Brandon Marcello of CBS Sports and 247Sports also says the deal should happen “soon.”

The Seminoles need an overhaul on both side of the ball after their disastrous 2024 campaign. Florida State football scored just 15.4 points per game and allowed 28 points per game, with the season ending in an ugly 31-11 loss to rival Florida.