A potential RB recruit for Nebraska football recently opened up about his visit with the Cornhuskers amid uncertainty in Boise State.

Rancho Verde running back Dylan Riley has already committed to play college football for the Boise State Broncos, but that doesn't mean he can't change his mind. In fact, Riley has even made an unofficial visit with Nebraska football over the weekend, a sign that he could be decommitting soon from the Broncos.

The firing of Andy Avalos from his job as head coach of Boise State also appears to have affected the level of Riley's commitment to the Broncos based on his recent interview with HuskerOnline in which he opened up about his visit thoughts.

“I have to open the doors to other options for right now because they don't have a settled head coach”, Riley said.

Nebraska football had an offer for Riley before he chose to commit to Boise State as well as the likes of the Fresno State Bulldogs, San Diego State Aztecs, San Jose State Spartans, and the Washington State Cougars.

The three-star running back rushed for 1,621 yards and 13 touchdowns on 276 carries in 2022. He also had 144 receiving yards and two touchdown receptions on 14 catches.

Nebraska football has 26 total “hard commits” for 2024, but the Cornhuskers have zero running back recruits to date for that class, so pursuing someone like Riley at the moment seems to be a major priority for the program that just finished the regular season with a 5-7 overall record and 3-6 slate in conference play.

In 2023, the Cornhuskers ranked 35th in the nation with an average of 176.8 rushing yards per game and seventh in rushing play rate at 62.24 percent.