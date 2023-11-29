The Nebraska football team is hoping for a better season in 2024 and has plenty of time to think about it. The Cornhuskers finished 5-7 on the 2023 season after losing to the Big Ten West champion Iowa Hawkeyes this past Saturday.

Recently a key potential recruit spoke out on possibly flipping to the Cornhuskers for this upcoming season. Former NFL and current Cornhuskers coach Matt Rhule revealed the biggest key for Nebraska football to take the next step in 2024.

The Cornhuskers are hoping for better days in 2024, starting with a key recruit in the trenches.

According to On3Sports.com, 2024 lineman Grant Brix from Logan, Alabama has chosen Nebraska football.

Brix is 6-foot-6, 290 pounds and has an estimated NIL (Name, Image and Likeness) value of $102,000.

“Huge!” one fan said in response to the news on X.

“Go Big Red! Congrats Grant!” another fan said.

Brix has over 3,200 followers on his Twitter account currently. He shared a video along with a message to Nebraska football and college football fans, in anticipation of his arrival on campus.

This season, Nebraska was led by QB Heinrich Haarberg, who led the team in both rushing and passing on the season. A Kearney, Nebraska native, Haarberg filled in for injured QB Jeff Sims and showed physicality and a knack for succeeding in crucial moments, but his efficiency through the air is a major sore spot.

Brix also had offers from Stanford, Alabama and Boston College among other Division-I schools according to his Twitter account, and will enter a Big Ten that will include Pac-12 powers USC, Oregon and others next season.