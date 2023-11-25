Former Pro Bowler Taylor Lewan was all over Nebraska football before the team's loss vs No. 13 Iowa on Friday

Three-time Pro Bowler Taylor Lewan had Nebraska football in his sights Friday, as Matt Rhule's team battled No. 13 Iowa in a wild, folly-filled contest. Before the Cornhuskers lost the game, 13-10, the offensive tackle landed a big blow on the program.

“Massive day in college football. Can the Cornhuskers prove they are finally, after all these years, mediocre?” Lewan posted on X shortly before opening kickoff. “With a win today they can become the mediocre team their fan base desperately deserves.”

Nebraska, as has been the case throughout the season, positioned itself to win but fell victim to its own sloppiness. Although Iowa committed its share of mistakes, too, a costly interception by Nebraska quarterback Chubba Purdy sealed the game and denied Cornhuskers' fans the opportunity to see a bowl game for the first time since 2016.

In addition to the pick, Purdy had a lost fumble. Defensive back Ethan Nation had one as well after opting not to call for a fair catch on a punt return in the first quarter. The Hawkeyes' six points off turnovers were enough to propel them to the narrow road win and solidify their top-15 status going into the Big Ten Championship on Dec. 2.

In case Nebraska football fans were not already painfully aware, Taylor Lewan highlighted the team's propensity for blunders. “Death, taxes, Nebraska turnovers. Insane,” he said.

For those wondering why the former Tennessee Titans OT takes such glee in tearing down the Cornhuskers, he played for the Michigan Wolverines. Big Blue alumni are likely looking for a punching bag to unload all of their frustrations on, amid the NCAA's ongoing investigation into an alleged sign-stealing scandal.

On Black Friday, Nebraska was an available punching bag. If and when the turnaround does happen, however, fans will be ready to pounce on Lewan.