The Iowa football game against Nebraska was just absolutely insane. Sure, the final score was only 13-10. But it was exactly what you want from the Hawkeyes and Cornhuskers. Once the game concluded, college football fans lost their minds on social media.

Somehow, the Hawkeyes pulled off a win with a game-winning field goal. There were multiple times it looked like Nebraska was going to steal the win away. However, both teams turned the ball over within the final five minutes. I mean, just look at this breakdown from Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports.

Also, to make it even better, the game-winning field goal was made by a guy who never attempted a field goal this season. After struggling throughout the game, Iowa football head coach, Kirk Ferentz, decided to give the backup a shot. He nailed it and ruined any bowl-game hopes for Nebraska.

Before the game started, Iowa-Nebraska were given an over/under of 24.5, according to Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic. The game winning field goal put the total points scored at 23. There were multiple times for both teams to push the score well above the over. Hopefully, more people bet the under than the over!

“The pregame O/U was a record-low 24.5 … Iowa beats Nebraska, 13-10, as time expires!! The Big Ten West couldn't go out any other way. That was a masterpiece.”

We expect nothing less from an Iowa-Nebraska football game. I mean, the two teams played their hearts out. And even though there were numerous punts, just so many punts, it was still exciting to watch.