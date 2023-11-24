ESPN's College GameDay will be live in Ann Arbor on Saturday, but Michigan Wolverines fans may not be attending

Just as we have been right here at ClutchPoints, ESPN has had round-the-clock coverage of the Michigan football sign-stealing scandal. Not a big surprise given the fact that we're talking about the Worldwide Leader in Sports. But on Saturday, one of the Worldwide Leader's premier program's, College GameDay, will likely be without the huge crowd we've come accustomed to seeing at ESPN's on-site pregame show.

In response to ESPN's coverage of the scandal, many Michigan fans are planning to boycott the show on Saturday morning, according to Derick Hutchinson of All About Ann Arbor. Apparently they'll be acting in solidarity with Jim Harbaugh, who will not be attending The Game.

“Pete Thamel, one of the ESPN employees who covered the case closely, plastered social media with story after story, framing every small new detail as breaking news along the way. It’s not confirmed where he was receiving his information, but that source had a very clear agenda to paint Michigan in a bad light,” Hutchinson wrote. He continued, saying, “Many thought Michigan should tell ESPN to kick rocks this weekend, but Davis, McAfee, Thamel, and all the rest will be in Ann Arbor all the same. Thousands of Michigan fans are planning to boycott the show or use noisemakers during segments. Unless Desmond Howard is talking, of course.”

ESPN's loss could be FOX's gain, as FOX's Big Noon Kickoff will also be in Ann Arbor. FOX's coverage of the sign-stealing scandal has been considered to be more pro-Michigan than ESPN's, even though former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer is on the panel. I'm not going out too far on a limb when I say that Meyer will surely be smacked by a chorus boo's from the crowd every time he opens his mouth, especially if he has a word to say about Jim Harbaugh or the Michigan Wolverines.

No matter where the crowd goes on Saturday, it's sure to be a wild environment in Ann Arbor ahead of what will be one of the most heated and most consequential showdowns between Michigan and Ohio State in the rivalry's history.