Zavier Betts' abrupt decision to leave Nebraska football less than three weeks before the season opener left Matt Rhule by surprise. Just because one of his team's most talented playmakers will no longer suit up for the Cornhuskers, though, hardly means Rhule has lost any love and respect for Betts.

“He came to me and just said, ‘Hey, Coach, my heart’s not in it,'” Rhule said of Betts, per Steve Marik of Inside Nebraska. “Very, very, very proud of Zavier for what he’s done as a person, getting eligible. I think he intends to stay in school and work to graduate. Obviously, as I told him, disappointed in the timing. But what we ask people to do is hard, so if their heart’s not in it then we certainly understand. Proud of the growth he’s made and wish him the best. He’s a guy that I love and care about, and I hope that he finds what he’s looking for.”

A four-star wide receiver from Bellevue, Nebraska, Betts' signing out of high school was a recruiting coup for the Huskers. He redshirted as a freshman then left the team in spring 2022, returning a year later after Rhule replaced Scott Frost as Nebraska's head coach.

Betts was expected to be among the Huskers' most dangerous pass-catchers this season. In his absence, Nebraska will be forced to rely on a group of young wideouts featuring six true freshman, including Malachi Coleman and Jaidyn Doss, who Rhule said on Saturday are talented enough to play in 2023.

Rhule clarified that Betts' decision had nothing to do with disciplinary issues.

“Caught me by surprise,” he said. “He’s done a lot to be in this point. I don’t know what’s going on in his life that led him to that [decision], but he’s gonna go do something else. He was doing great, no issues, no problems, nothing off the field. Just doesn’t wanna play football anymore.”

Nebraska opens 2023 on August 31st at Minnesota.