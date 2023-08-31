Iowa basketball superstar Caitlin Clark was absolutely hyped after witnessing Nebraska volleyball make history with a historic turnout in their game on Wednesday.

The Cornhuskers women's volleyball team drew a 90,000-strong crowd–92,003 to be exact–to pack the whole Memorial Stadium for their showdown with Omaha volleyball. The whole stadium was flooded with a sea of red as supporters made sure to show their love for the team.

What initially started as a bid to retake the NCAA regular-season volleyball match attendance record turned to so much more. Not only did the Cornhuskers break the record that the Wisconsin badgers (16,833) set last year, but they also made history by setting the world record for attendance at a women's sporting event.

Of course it's also an attendance record for the Memorial Stadium, where the university's football team plays.

After seeing the massive support that Nebraska volleyball got, Caitlin Clark could only utter one word as she expressed her disbelief: “Sheesh.”

To be fair to Caitlin Clark, plenty of other fans and viewers probably had the same reaction as her. After all, what Nebraska volleyball did is a testament that there is a huge clamor for women's sports.

Clark is also not the only high-profile athlete to react to the epic turnout. NBA legend Magic Johnson was ecstatic to see the amazing crowd, taking it to Twitter (now X) to share how “blown away” he was.

“The University of Nebraska’s Volleyball team attracted a sell out crown of over 90,000 for their doubleheader in Memorial Stadium! It’s the largest crowd to ever attend a women’s volleyball game. What an amazing sight to see!” Johnson wrote.

“There are so many people dressed in all red on the Big Ten Network. I’m blown away! Shoutout to all the Husker fans that showed their support for women’s athletics and the Nebraska Volleyball team.”

It's truly incredible, indeed. Hopefully, it will help increase the popularity of Nebraska volleyball and women's sports in general and we see an increase in attendance in the years to come.