It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Nebraska-Wisconsin prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Nebraska-Wisconsin.

The Nebraska Cornhuskers were sailing along and having a really good college basketball season. They had collected wins over Creighton, Indiana, Oregon State, and UCLA. They won the Christmas tournament they played in Hawaii. They looked like a clear-cut NCAA Tournament team. Then everything went disastrously wrong.

Nebraska has lost five straight games. The Huskers have come close in most of them. One loss was an especially painful collapse in which the Huskers blew a double-digit second-half lead at Iowa and then fell in overtime. NU played Maryland on even terms on the road but couldn't make the big plays it needed to make late in regulation. Nebraska then came home this past week and lost to USC. These are games Nebraska has had every chance to win, and these are not overwhelmingly superior opponents, either. These are decent but hardly spectacular teams. Iowa, Maryland, and USC are all bubble teams at best. Yet, Nebraska has simply not been able to close teams down and stabilize its season. The Huskers, if they want to avoid losing six straight contests, have to find a way past the Wisconsin Badgers, a team which has played a lot of great basketball in January but is coming off a loss.

Wisconsin had won seven straight games before losing at UCLA this past Tuesday. The Badgers have developed a high-octane offense this season. It is not the normal way the Badgers play if you look at this program in a 10- or 20-year window. This year, though, Wisconsin is not the grind-it-out team you are accustomed to seeing. This is a much more explosive team but also a team which does not play elite defense. When Wisconsin wins, it is usually because it outscores the opposition. The loss to UCLA was not a game played in the 60s or 70s; it was an 85-83 final in which a generally bad offense was able to score against the Badgers' defense. Wisconsin will need to improve its defense if the Badgers are going to make a run at the Big Ten and NCAA Tournaments. Their offense is ready for March. Again, this is not your typical Wisconsin basketball team.

Here are the Nebraska-Wisconsin College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Nebraska-Wisconsin Odds

Nebraska: +7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +255

Wisconsin: -7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -320

Over: 150.5 (-110)

Under: 150.5 (-110)

How to Watch Nebraska vs Wisconsin

Time: 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT

TV: Big Ten Network

Why Nebraska Will Cover The Spread/Win

Nebraska simply has to win this game. If it's not a must-win game, it's a “badly need to win” game. Nebraska will have more urgency than Wisconsin and will at least be able to cover the spread even if it doesn't win outright.

Why Wisconsin Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Badgers have won seven of eight games and get really good offense most times they play. If they score 85 points here, that will probably be enough to win. If they score 90 against a struggling Nebraska team, they should cover the spread. Wisconsin is the consistently good team in this matchup. The Badgers have earned the benefit of the doubt, whereas Nebraska has not.

Final Nebraska-Wisconsin Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to Nebraska, but it's hard to pick a team which has lost five games in a row. Pass.

Final Nebraska-Wisconsin Prediction & Pick: Nebraska +7.5