ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Nebraska-Maryland prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Nebraska-Maryland.

There is plenty of Big Ten college basketball to be found on Sunday. One game on the schedule is Nebraska at Maryland in a noon start on the East Coast.

Nebraska needs to find stability this season under coach Fred Hoiberg. Two weeks ago, the Huskers appeared likely to make the NCAA Tournament. However, they have lost three straight since a win over UCLA in early January. Nebraska blew a big lead and lost to Iowa in overtime. Then the Huskers got crushed by 36 at Purdue. Then they stepped in a pothole the other night, losing last week to Rutgers at home. Losing two games in a row is bad enough, but that third loss in the sequence to Rutgers — at home, against a lower-tier team in the conference — is the kind of loss which looms large on Selection Sunday. Losing at Purdue, an NCAA Tournament team, is no big deal. Blowing the lead at Iowa definitely hurt, and that result could matter in March as well. However, that game was on the road, and stuff like that generally happens once or twice a year to just about every college basketball team. Losing at home to Rutgers, on the other hand, was something this Nebraska team could not afford. When a team loses a home game it figured to win in conference play, and that team is a bubble team — not safely in the NCAA Tournament field — the only response available is to pick up a good road win few people are expecting. That's how a team compensates for a bad home loss: with a good road win. Nebraska needs that good road win versus Maryland.

The Terrapins are licking their wounds after a tough loss to Northwestern in overtime a few days ago. Maryland tied the game repeatedly but gave up a decisive basket at the final horn to lose by two. Maryland's offense was not especially precise in that game. The Terps were in scramble mode late in regulation, as they erased a six-point deficit to force the overtime period, but they were not consistently good against Northwestern. Maryland needs a far better effort in this game on Sunday.

Here are the Nebraska-Maryland College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Nebraska-Maryland Odds

Nebraska: +8.5 (-118)

Moneyline: +270

Maryland: -8.5 (-104)

Moneyline: -350

Over: 145.5 (-112)

Under: 145.5 (-108)

How to Watch Nebraska vs Maryland

Time: 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT

TV: Big Ten Network

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Nebraska Will Cover The Spread/Win

Nebraska has lost three in a row. The Huskers are struggling, but they did score some solid wins earlier in the season (Oregon State, UCLA, Indiana) and have shown what they are capable of when they are playing well. Moreover, because this game is so important for Nebraska, there is a good chance you will see a better performance than what has unfolded over the past week and a half. Nebraska is getting almost nine whole points on the spread. Nebraska — in an urgent situation which is close to a must-win — could lose by eight and still cover. That's an attractive pick to make.

Why Maryland Will Cover The Spread/Win

Maryland really struggles on the road, but the Terps generally do really well at home. Nebraska has lost three straight and doesn't seem to be the kind of team which is likely to play Maryland on even terms for 40 minutes. At some point, Maryland will pull away and win comfortably.

Final Nebraska-Maryland Prediction & Pick

Nebraska is getting a very large spread. We think the Huskers cover. Take NU.

Final Nebraska-Maryland Prediction & Pick: Nebraska +8.5