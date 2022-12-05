By Zen Angeles · 5 min read

In order to beat the latest addition to the biggest racing franchise, Need For Speed: Unbound, here are the best and fastest cars in each tier of the game. The game has a total of 143 vehicles that are available to purchase at its official launch ranging from Porches to even Bugattis. NFS Unbound houses a lot of supercars that players can obtain in game and take them out for a drive in Lakeshore City. Within these 143 vehicles, only 5 of them stand out from each of the tiers from B to S+ in NFS Unbound.

Of course, during the NFS Unbound Story, you’d want to get the best possible car while progressing through to have the biggest edge you can possibly get to win more races and do more tasks perfectly. Here’s a list of the five best cars in the five tiers that you can use to step up your game. Do take note that you can still further improve these cars to perfection with the use of performance parts or engine swaps, which means more firepower in the streets.



B Tier – The Porsche 911 Carrera S (1997)

The Porsche 911 Carrera S is the fastest B-tier vehicle you can get among all other vehicles in its tier. It has a neutral handling with mixed traction on it, a top speed of 168 miles per hour, an acceleration of 5.2 seconds and an overall a rating of 156. It can be purchased from the first week of the game’s campaign and the Porsche costs $94,000 to obtain.



A Tier – The BMW M3 Coupe (2010)

The BMW M3 Coupe is the fastest A-tier option in the game. It is also a balanced automobile regardless of its overall rating compared the other three options. It has netural handling with road traction, a top speed of 179 miles per hour, an acceleration of 4.5 seconds, and an overal rating of 199. Like the Porsche 911 Carrera S, the BMW M3 Coupe can also be purchased in the first week of the campaign from Sunday onwards and it only costs $84,000 to unlock, which is $12,000 less than the Porsche 911 Carrera S.

A+ Tier – Aston Martin DB11 (2017)

The Aston Martin DB11 is the fastest A+ tier car on the list and one of the more iconic entries. The vehicle has a 20% more grip in handling and has a road traction, a top speed of 200 miles per hour, an acceleration of 3.7 seconds, and an overall rating of 262. You have to progress through the single-player campaign to unlock this car and be able to buy it with $155,000. Getting this car in Multiplayer is also possible, however, you have to complete 10 mixed-tier Playlists.

S Tier – Lamborghini Murcielago LP 670-4 SV (2009)

The Lamborghini Murcielago LP 670-4 SV is the second-fastest car on this list and the best of what S-tier has to offer when it comes to speed. The vehicle has a 40% more grip in handling and has a road traction, a top speed of 213 miles per hour, an acceleration of 3.1 seconds, and an overall rating of 305. Like the Aston Martin DB11, have to progress through the single-player campaign to unlock this car and be able to buy it with $335,000. Getting this car in Multiplayer is also possible, however, now you have to complete 15 mixed-tier Playlists instead of 10.



S+ Tier – Bugatti Chiron Sport (2019)

The last and definitely the best of the best, the Bugatti Chiron Sport is a top-tier S+ tier vehicle that will leave everyone to its dust. The vehicle has 80% more grip in handling and has a road traction, the highest top speed of over 261 miles per hour, an acceleration of 2.3 seconds, and a grand total overall rating of 400. This is by far the best car you can buy in the game but it costs a lot of money of over $3,665,000 to purchase. You can unlock this car by either progressing through the campaign in Need for Speed Unbound or by completing 35 S+ tier Playlists in its multiplayer mode, which is no easy feat to do.

This can be your guide in your vehicle progression when doing Story mode to have an easier time on clearing the missions given or finishing races with a higher place than you would expect. With 143 vehicles to choose from, with a variety of performance parts or engine swaps to add to it, there is an endless possibility of combinations to make a car customed for you. This will narrow down your choices to quickly finish Story mode and try to unlock everything post game. These are the best and fastest cars in each tier of Need For Speed: Unbound.

For more Gaming news from us, click here.