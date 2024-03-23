Aaron Nesmith's net worth in 2024 is $5 million. Nesmith is a small forward for the Indiana Pacers. Let's take a closer look at Aaron Nesmith's net worth in 2024.

Aaron Nesmith's net worth in 2024 is $5 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as ABTC.

Aaron Nesmith was born Oct. 16, 1999, in Charleston, S.C. He attended Porter-Gaud school, where he kickstarted his amateur basketball career.

During his senior year, Nesmith registered averages of 21.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per outing. For his efforts, he was crowned the South Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year and finished high school with three SCISA Class 3A Player of the Year awards.

Coming out of high school, Nesmith was considered to be a four-star recruit by ESPN. He received his lone college basketball offer from Vanderbilt, where he committed to.

Nesmith suited up for two seasons at Vanderbilt. In two years, he tallied 14.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game while shooting 41 percent on 3-pointers.

Aaron Nesmith is drafted by the Celtics

After only two seasons with Vanderbilt, Nesmith decided to forego his remaining years of college eligibility by declaring for the 2020 NBA Draft. During draft night, he was selected in the first round with the 14th overall pick by the Boston Celtics. Shortly after, Nesmith signed a four-year rookie contract with the Boston Celtics worth $16.5 million, according to Spotrac.

In his rookie season, Nesmith was still acclimating to the NBA style of play. In only 46 games, Nesmith averaged 4.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 0.5 assists per outing. Furthermore, it was the same season that saw Nesmith make his playoff debut, which saw the Celtics suffer a first-round exit at the hands of the Kevin Durant-led Brooklyn Nets.

With a so-so rookie season in the books, the Celtics assigned Nesmith to the team's NBA G-League affiliate, the Maine Celtics, during his sophomore year. For the Maine Celtics, Nesmith put up 13.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game, while shooting 45 percent from the field overall.

After honing his game at the NBA G-League, Nesmith returned to the Celtics' main lineup during the 2021-22 season. In his sophomore season, Nesmith tallied 3.8 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 0.4 assists per game while shooting 40 percent from the field.

Although he wasn't really a factor in the Celtics' rotation, Boston did manage to go all the way to the 2022 NBA Finals before losing to the Golden State Warriors in six games.

Aaron Nesmith is traded to the Pacers

Fresh from an NBA Finals stint with the Celtics, the team decided to ship Nesmith as part of a trade with the Indiana Pacers that landed Malcolm Brogdon in Boston. Nesmith went on to have a breakout year in his first year with the Pacers.

During the 2022-23 season, he averaged a career-high 10.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game while making 37 percent from beyond the arc while becoming the Pacers' starting forward for several games.

Aaron Nesmith's contract extension with the Pacers

get to know forward Aaron Nesmith. pic.twitter.com/5KwbsZvrP8 — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) January 5, 2023

Doing enough to be an important piece of the Pacers rotation, Nesmith was rewarded by the Pacers with a three-year contract extension worth $33 million.

Fresh from signing the contract extension, Nesmith played an instrumental role in helping the Pacers make it all the way to the Finals of the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament. In the Pacers' In-Season Tournament run, Nesmith put up averages of 11.8 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.0 assists per game, while shooting 49 percent from the field overall.

For making the Finals of the tournament, each Pacers player received an additional $200,000 for making the Finals, as per reports. Unfortunately, the Pacers fell short in the Finals game by losing to the LeBron James-led Los Angeles Lakers, 123-109. Had the Pacers won the tournament, Nesmith and the team would've collected an additional $500,000 each.

Aaron Nesmith's endorsement deal

Given that Nesmith was a first-round draft pick, it made sense that some brands would want to partner up with the 6-foot-5 forward. After his rookie season, Nesmith signed a long-term endorsement deal with shoe brand New Balance, according to reports. However, specific terms of the deal weren't disclosed to the public.

With Nesmith signed up by New Balance, the Vanderbilt alum joined the likes of two-time Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard, Jamal Murray, Dejounte Murray, and Darius Bazley as the NBA players promoting the up-and-coming shoe brand that had plans to cater to the basketball market.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Aaron Nesmith's net worth in 2024?