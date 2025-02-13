Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves is one of the NBA's best young stars. Edwards' estimated net worth in 2025 is $40 million.

His new max contract isn't surprising since, after being selected first overall in the 2020 NBA Draft, Edwards is looked at as one of the Timberwolves' cornerstone pieces after they started the 2023-24 NBA Playoffs 6-0 en route to knocking off the defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets before falling in the third round. Here is a look at Anthony Edwards' net worth in 2025.

Anthony Edwards' net worth in 2025 is $40 million. This is according to numerous sources, including Celebrity Net Worth.

Anthony DeVante Edwards was born and raised in Atlanta. Before taking up basketball, he trained to be a football player first, playing the running back, quarterback, and cornerback positions. He mentioned that he was a multisport athlete as a kid in this hilarious clip:

Going back to basketball, Edwards played very well in the AAU circuit before playing high school ball for Therrell High School and Holy Spirit Preparatory School. Ant was eventually able to make USA Today's All-USA first team as well as both the McDonald's All-American Game and Jordan Brand Classic.

Edwards was ranked as a top-five prospect by various media outfits going into college. Eventually, he chose to go to the University of Georgia. Edwards had a stellar season with the Bulldogs, putting up 19.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game. His athleticism, scoring, and playmaking ability cemented his status as a top pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Anthony Edwards' first NBA contract

Indeed, Ant was selected first overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves. His rookie deal was a four-year $44.27 million contract. Edwards did not start well in the league, with issues of consistency and efficiency in his scoring, as well as a notable lack of defense.

However, his fortunes would soon change as he became more accustomed to the league. Ant had a 42-point bomb in an unlikely win against the mighty Phoenix Suns, as well as another 42 in a loss against the Memphis Grizzlies. His performance during the second half of the season was so good that he firmly thrust himself into the Rookie of the Year conversation.

While LaMelo Ball went on to win the award, Edwards still made a great account of himself after a rough patch to start his career. He ended the season with averages of 19.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.9 assists.

There was not much team success at first for Ant's Timberwolves, as they languished in the 13th spot of the Western Conference. Nevertheless, Edwards looked to improve on his rookie season, both individually and to help the team. The Timberwolves looked equipped to do so as well, with a promising roster and a weakened Western Conference.

Anthony Edwards has a breakout season

Edwards came to life in his sophomore season. There was no rough patch to start the season this time, as he and the Timberwolves threatened to stay in the top half of the West. Not even a month into the season, Ant managed to put up a new career-high 48 points against the Golden State Warriors. He wasn't done there, however.

He eclipsed this in a win against the San Antonio Spurs late in the 2021-22 season, putting up 49 points, six boards, and eight dimes. Along the way, he also became the youngest player to put up 10 triples in a single game in a 38-point performance against the Denver Nuggets.

Ant established himself as one of the league's most athletic and versatile scorers in 2021-22. He ended the campaign with improved stats of 21.3 points, 4.8 rebounds. and 3.4 assists per game.

More importantly, he was the team's second-best player in a season in which they entered the NBA Playoffs for just the second time in 18 years. The Timberwolves finished as the seventh seed in the regular season and won a play-in tournament game against the Los Angeles Clippers to maintain their seeding.

In his third season, Edwards set career highs in per-game averages of 24.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 4.4 assists as well as career bests in field-goal percentage (45.9) and 3-point percentage (36.9). The Wolves again reached the playoffs through a play-in victory but lost in the first round in five games to the eventual NBA champion Denver Nuggets.

Anthony Edwards signs max contract extension

Prior to the 2023-24 season, the Timberwolves signed Edwards to a five-year, $260 million contract extension. It will keep Edwards in Minnesota through the 2028-29 season despite many outsiders speculating that Edwards would be seeking to play in a bigger and/or warmer market.

Anthony Edwards was a big reason for Minnesota being the third seed in the loaded Western Conference in the NBA during the 2023-24 season. He averaged 25.9 points, 5.1 assists, and 5.4 rebounds and made his second All-Star game.

However, Edwards and the Wolves made even more noise in the 2024 NBA Playoffs as they swept Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns in the first round and won the first two games on the road in their second-round series against 2023-24 NBA MVP Nikola Jokic and the defending champion Denver Nuggets.

The Nuggets rallied in the series and forced Game 7. They even took a 20-point third-quarter lead in Game 7, but the Wolves came roaring back and knocked off the defending champs on their home floor.

The magic ended there for the Wolves as they fell in five games in the Western Conference Finals to Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks.

Following the season, Edwards played for Team USA in the Olympics and started every game as the Americans brought home the gold medal. Then the Wolves' roster was shook up when Karl-Anthony Towns, one of Edwards' best friends, was traded to the New York Knicks for Julius Randle and Dante DiVincenzo.

Minnesota is off to a slow start at 30-25, good for seventh in the Western Conference. However, Edwards is averaging a career-high 27.5 points per game along with 5.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists, which helped to earn him his third-straight All-Star bid.

Anthony Edwards' endorsements

Anthony Edwards is certainly a character on and off the court. When playing, he is an athletic marvel capable of creating multiple highlights in a single game. He is also a charismatic and comedic character off the court. The 21-year-old has a very bright future in the league and looks to be one of the leaders of a Timberwolves team still looking to eclipse the Kevin Garnett years.

Plus, his personality should bring him plenty of opportunities off the court, which will only help him build his wealth. One of the first endorsement deals he made was with Adidas, which has even collaborated with Marvel to make an Ant-Man sneaker as a play on Edwards' nickname.

With this, were you stunned at all by Anthony Edwards' net worth in 2025?