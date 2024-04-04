Boomer Esiason’s net worth in 2024 is $20 million. Esiason is a retired professional football player. He suited up for the Cincinnati Bengals, New York Jets, and Arizona Cardinals in the NFL. He was named MVP in 1988 and made four appearances in the Pro Bowl. He is now a football analyst. For this piece, let’s take a look at Boomer Esiason’s net worth in 2024.

What is Boomer Esiason’s net worth in 2024?: $20 million (estimate)

Boomer Esiason’s net worth in 2024 is $20 million. This is according to outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Boomer Esiason's early life

Boomer Esiason was born in East Islip, New York. He studied at East Islip High School where he represented his school in three sports including basketball, baseball, and football. After graduating high school, Esiason accepted a football scholarship from the University of Maryland, the only school that offered him a scholarship.

Playing for the University of Maryland, Esiason passed for 6,259 yards and completed 42 touchdowns. He was stellar in college, especially in his senior year. Esiason broke 17 MD records for passing and total offense en route to an ACC championship. Moreover, in the same year, he was declared as an All-ACC quarterback while being part of the All-American Second Team. In 1999, Esiason was awarded the Distinguished Alumnus Award by the University of Maryland.

After graduating in 1984, Esiason entered the NFL Draft. He was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in the second round with the 38th overall pick. Esiason’s rookie contract was a three-year deal worth $1,475,000, with a signing bonus of $600,000.

Boomer Esiason's early professional career

In his first few years with the Bengals, Esiason showed potential. In his rookie year, he had a passer rating of 62.9. Esiason also collected three touchdowns and interceptions. In 1986, Esiason set the team record for the most touchdown passes in the Bengals’ record books. He threw a historic five touchdown passes in a 52-21 victory over the New York Jets. In the same year, he also made his first appearance in the Pro Bowl.

After three years in the NFL, Esiason extended his stay in Cincinnati after agreeing to a three-year, $3,600,000 deal with the Bengals. In 1988, Esiason had the best season of his NFL career. He had a league-leading 97.4 passing rating, passed 3,572 yards, and made 28 touchdowns. He made his second trip to the Pro Bowl and earned a first-team All-Pro selection. However, the main highlight of his 1988 season was winning his first and only NFL MVP.

Boomer Esiason's accolades

After his MVP season, Esiason followed that up with another solid season that rewarded him with an appearance at the Pro Bowl. Two years after his MVP season, Esiason earned his biggest contract with the Bengals. He agreed to sign a six-year deal that would pay him $2.7 million per season. This all helped to add to Boomer Esiason's net worth in 2024.

While that was a well-deserved contract, unfortunately, Esiason’s age played a role in hampering his performance in the field. Because of this, Esiason was relegated to a backup quarterback. As a result, Esiason requested a trade that saw him get shipped to the New York Jets. His arrival in New York paved the way for his reunion with Jets head coach Bruce Coslet, who was the Bengals’ offensive coordinator during Esiason’s best seasons.

Esiason’s arrival in New York was a relatively smart decision for him. Coming off a mediocre 57.0 passing rate in his last year with the Bengals, he improved that to an 84.5 rate in his first year with the Jets. Moreover, Esiason found himself earning his fourth trip to the Pro Bowl.

The twilight of Boomer Esiason's career

After spending three seasons with the Jets, Esiason entered free agency after being released. He went on to sign with the Arizona Cardinals on a two-year, $2,000,000 contract. In his lone season with the Cardinals, Esiason had a passing rate of 70.6 for 2,293 yards. His best game came in a victory over the Washington Redskins where he registered 522 yards.

Esiason contemplated hanging up his sneakers after his stint with the Cardinals. But instead, he chose to spend one more farewell season with the Bengals. Esiason agreed to sign a two-year, $1,550,000 contract for his second stint with Cincinnati. While the franchise wanted him to play for two more years by offering him a lucrative $8 million deal, Esiason ultimately decided that the 1997 season would be his swan song.

Boomer Esiason becomes an analyst

Esiason had a successful NFL career, finishing as one of the best quarterbacks that has ever played in the league by holding several NFL records. After a successful football career as a player, Esiason didn’t veer away from the sport. Instead of taking the lucrative offer from the Bengals, Esiason instead accepted the job as a football analyst for ABC. His contract with ABC was reportedly a five-year deal, worth $9 million.

Unfortunately, Esiason eventually got fired by ABC after a deteriorated relationship with Al Michaels. Months after the firing, Esiason signed a two-year deal with CBS Sports’ football radio broadcast, Westwood One. His stint with Westwood One as a broadcaster would last up to 18 years. With Westwood One, Esiason holds the broadcasting record of 19 Super Bowls, the most by any NFL announcer.

Although he’s no longer a broadcaster for Westwood One, Esiason remains in the industry. He acts as an analyst for NFL-related shows such as The NFL Today, Inside the NFL, and The Jim Rome Show. Moreover, Esiason is also one of the hosts for the radio show, Boomer and Gio.

Boomer Esiason's endorsements and acting career

Esiason has earned most of his net worth from his football playing career and as a broadcaster. But given his influence in football, notable brands have also used him as an endorser. Esiason has reportedly endorsed brands like Reebok, Diet Coke, Samsung, etc.

Furthermore, Esiason has also thrived in the entertainment industry outside of sports. He served as a writer, actor, and producer. Esiason has appeared in popular TV shows such as Blue Bloods, Blue Mountain State, Brother’s Keeper, and 1st & Ten. He also appeared on the big screens in the movie, The Game Plan. Esiason has also written two novels. The first of which called A Boy Named Boomer and the second one, is Toss.

Nevertheless, was Boomer Esiason's net worth in 2024 a surprise?