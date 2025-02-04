Cade Cunningham’s net worth in 2025 is $8 million to $10 million. He is the leading scorer for the Detroit Pistons and just agreed to a max extension with the Pistons. Cunningham just was named to his first All-Star team and was a member of the All-Rookie First Team. Here is a look at Cade Cunningham’s net worth in 2025.

This is according to reputable outlets such as Sportskeeda.

Cunningham was born in Arlington, Texas. He attended Bowie High School and played for the school’s basketball team. Right from the get-go, Cunningham emerged as an intriguing prospect. He garnered multiple honors in his stint with Bowie, collecting District 4-6A Newcomer of the Year and MVP. He was also part of the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches All-Region team.

Cade Cunningham's high school accolades

In his junior year, the five-star recruit left Bowie High School and transferred to Monteverde Academy, the country’s top basketball team. Despite the change in scenery, Cunningham maintained his stock as a top prospect. His debut season with Monteverde saw him average 11.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game.

Cunningham’s best game of the season came in a dominant victory over Oak Hill Academy, as he registered 26 points, 11 assists, and seven rebounds. With his remarkable performance, Cunningham was named to the 2018-2019 MaxPreps Boys Basketball Junior All-American Second Team.

Cunningham’s senior year with Monteverde was even more dominant. With more top recruits joining the top academy, Cunningham was able to help the team secure a national title in unbeaten fashion. Cunningham led the team by averaging 13.9 points, 6.4 assists, and 4.2 rebounds per game to help his school tally a 25-0 record with an average winning margin of 39 points.

As a result, Cunningham was awarded the MaxPreps 2019-2020 High School Boys Basketball Player of the Year. Moreover, he was also named Mr. Basketball USA and the Naismith Prep Player of the Year.

Aside from a dominant high school basketball career, Cunningham also had stints outside the circuit. He participated in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League and played for the Texas Titans during the summer. Cunningham dominated the league by averaging 25.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 5.2 assists to be named as the league’s MVP.

Cade Cunningham's college career

Furthermore, Cunningham also played for Team USA in the 2019 FIBA U-19 World Cup. He averaged 11.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game to help the national squad clinch a gold medal with a clean sweep in seven games. Cunningham’s best outing came in the gold medal game against Mali, where he punched in 21 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists.

Coming out of high school, plenty of colleges desired the commitment of the five-star recruit. Big-time colleges such as Duke, North Carolina, Kentucky, and many more wanted to pursue Cunningham’s services, which the prospect enjoyed.

According to SB Nation, Cunningham said “I’m not feeling any pressure. I’m still just happy to be where I’m at, just having all these elite schools and coaches coming after me.”

But eventually, he would commit to play for the Oklahoma State Cowboys. For the Cowboys, Cunningham wasted no time making his mark in the college ranks. In his freshman year, he averaged 20.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game. Cunningham’s best game came in a tight 94-90 overtime victory over rival Oklahoma, exploding for 40 points.

Unfortunately, Cunningham never played in the postseason, as Oklahoma State had to serve a postseason ban due to a bribery scandal.

But despite not playing in the postseason, Cunningham was still able to rack up numerous college awards, such as being named Big 12 Freshman of the Year, Big 12 Player of the Year, Sporting News Freshman of the Year, NABC Freshman of the Year, and USBWA National Freshman of the Year.

Aside from this, he was also part of the Big 12 All-Newcomer Team, First-team All-Big 12, and Consensus First-team All-American.

Cade Cunningham's is drafted by the Pistons

After a successful freshman year, Cunningham would forego college and announced his intent to join the 2021 NBA Draft. Given his accolades in the amateur ranks, Cunningham was expected to be a lottery pick by experts, which turned out to be true. In the annual draft, he was eventually selected by the Pistons as the top overall pick.

Cunningham would eventually sign a lucrative four-year rookie contract worth $45.6 million. To make matters interesting, his salary will be paid via Bitcoin after inking a multiyear partnership with BlockFi. His deal made him the highest-paid of his draft class, which Cunningham appreciates.

According to Sportscasting, Cunningham voiced his thoughts on the lucrative deal saying, “I’m not mad about it.”

The Pistons rookie averaged 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game. Because of this, he made the All-Rookie First Team. Aside from this, Cunningham also set some records in his first year in the NBA.

He became the youngest Piston and the eighth-youngest NBA player to record a triple-double. At 20 years and 57 days, Cunningham registered 13 points, 12 rebounds, and 12 assists against the Lakers.

Cunningham improved his scoring and assists in both of his next two seasons. He improved to 19.9 points in his second season and 22.7 points in his third. He also improved to 6.0 assists per game in 2022-23 and 7.5 in 2023-24. His development convinced the Pistons to give Cunningham a five-year, $226 million max extension in July 2024.

In 2024-25, Cunningham has reached a new level, averaging career highs in points (25.3), assists (9.5), and rebounds (6.3). So it was not all that surprising when it was announced he had made his first All-Star Game.

Cade Cunningham's other endeavors

Outside of basketball, Cunningham also has other income streams, given that he wants to emulate LeBron James off the court. After college, he signed the highest-value shoe deal of his draft class with Nike.

Aside from partnerships with Nike and BlockFi, Cunningham has other endorsement deals in his portfolio including Uptime, an energy drink. Aside from this, he also agreed to a partnership with Panini America, which specializes in sports and entertainment collectibles.

There’s no question that Cunningham is focused on turning the Detroit Pistons into a winner. However, it doesn’t mean that Cunningham has been inactive in his endeavors outside of basketball. Nevertheless, were you stunned by Cade Cunningham’s net worth in 2025?