Draymond Green's net worth in 2025 is $90 million. Green is perhaps the most underappreciated member of the star-studded Golden State Warriors dynasty. But he's the most controversial and has often found himself in headlines for his antics as well as his generally outspoken nature.

Draymond Green signed a four-year, $100 million contract with the Warriors in 2023, but the Warriors might regret the investment after Green was suspended for the second time in the 2023-24 season for his conduct on the court.

However, Green vowed to have fewer than 10 technical fouls in 2024-25. But he already has eight this season. So here is a look at Draymond Green's net worth in 2025.

What is Draymond Green's net worth in 2025?: $90 million (estimate)

Draymond Green's net worth in 2025 is estimated to be around $90 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. Green made $25.8 million in 2022-23 and had a player option worth $27.6 million in 2023-24. Green opted out of the contract, signing a four-year, $100 million contract to stay with the Warriors.

It all started in 2012 for Green when he was selected 35th overall in the draft. He was coming off an impressive four-year stint out of Michigan State, where he averaged 16.2 points, 10.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists as a senior.

Nonetheless, more than a few teams passed on Green during the draft, which caused him to slip to the second round. As such, Green was not exactly rolling in the deep in his first few years in the league. Over his first three seasons with the Warriors, his average annual income was just $880,000 per season.

Draymond Green signs his first big contract

By the summer of 2015, however, Green had proven that he deserved a huge raise. This came out to the tune of a five-year, $82 million deal with the Warriors. He had made it at that point.

Green made his first trip to the All-Star game that season (he's now a four-time All-Star). The Saginaw, Mich., native has been named to the All-NBA squad twice and to the All-Defensive Team on eight occasions. Of course, he has lifted the championship four times in his career after the Warriors beat the Boston Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals.

By 2019, the Warriors had to dig deep into their pockets to extend Green's deal. They went all in on their prized forward, locking him up for another four years for a whopping $99.7 million. After declining a $27.6 million player option for 2023-24, the Warriors topped Green's previous deal by $300,000 to lock him up for another three seasons.

When Green was able to be on the court, he continued to provide steady all-around play, defense, and leadership for the Warriors. Other than his eight technical fouls in the 2024-25 season, he's avoided the controversy that led to suspensions in the past. However, the Warriors are struggling to stay in contention for even a spot in the play-in tournament.

Draymond Green remains busy off the court

Green is very talkative off the court and makes plenty of headlines through his Volume podcast, The Draymond Green Show. He reacts to noteworthy events in the NBA, including ones involving himself and the Warriors.

Given his nature, it's not surprising that he has done work for TNT as an analyst. Green and Charles Barkley had a notable feud, which isn't surprising given their outspoken ways.

Draymond Green's endorsements

As for endorsements, Green has dealt with Nike, New Era, and Major League Fantasy, among others. Sportskeeda also reports that Green signed a franchise development deal with Blink Fitness to launch at least 20 gyms in his native state of Michigan.

Green is a business-minded individual, and as it appears, he will still be earning significantly even after he calls it a career in the NBA. At 33 years old, Green still has some strong years left, even if he's not quite the player he once was.

The Warriors star is trying to help his team make yet another championship run. The latest drama is a setback and brings back memories of other incidents in his past, such as the 2016 NBA Finals suspension.

Green has racked up over $1 million in fines throughout his career. He has made more than $200 million in his NBA career but has given back more than most players.

Nonetheless, was Draymond Green's net worth in 2025 a surprise?