People can change. They can learn, self-reflect, grow and adapt their behavior over time. So when Golden State Warriors frontcourt legend Draymond Green says he will get fewer technical fouls this year, what's wrong with that? Green explained what happened when he got his first tech of the season and why he won't have more than eight technicals this year during his Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis.

“That tech was some bullshit, bro. Listen, I was bantering back and forth with Tyler Ford. I got nothing but love and respect for Tyler. Tre Maddox comes and stands next to me at the free throw line and he's like, ‘Tell me what's wrong.' And I was like ‘That's not a foul, man.' I got the same right to the ball that he got. I also didn't make any contact with him. It's not a foul.

“I'm gonna have less than 10 technical fouls this year. I might even make a decision to keep it less than eight.”

With one game done this season and one tech already logged in that contest, Green is on pace for 82 technical fouls.

Warriors don't have much margin for error

Sarcasm aside, Steve Kerr has a more realistic point of view of Green's technical fouls when asked about his style of play.

“You can't ask Draymond to play with this amazing passion… and then tell him, ‘No, no. You have to tone down.' It's all part of the package… There's gonna be a lot of technicals,” Kerr said after the win.

Green continues to downplay his suspensions when pushed by the media, per 95.7 The Game.

“Why they worried about me? I'm a successful black man in America doing incredibly well. What's to worry about? I'm here. I've been here for 13 years now. I've been here pretty much every night for 13 years.”

Are the Warriors still legitimate title contenders? Green still believes so, especially with Steph Curry on the court, per Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic.

“I know I ain’t done. I know [Curry] ain’t done. So it ain’t like, ‘All right, I feel like I’m at the end. I’m cashing it in.’ Nah. We can do that s**t again. I know we can do it again. I’m not a part of the consortium that don’t think we can get it done.

“But in doing it again, you’ve got to acknowledge that it’s not going to look like it did before. I’d struggle if we were just cashing it in. That ain’t for me. But I don’t feel like anyone around here is doing that. We’re actively trying to put the pieces together to build,” Green said.

The Warriors travel to Salt Lake City to play the Jazz on Sunday, October 27, at 9:30 p.m. EST.