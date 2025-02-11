Evan Mobley's net worth in 2025 is $15 million. Mobley is a professional basketball player who currently plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA and just signed a big contract extension. He is an NBA All-Rookie First Team player and an NBA All-Defensive First Team selection and a onetime All-Star. Here is a closer look at Evan Mobley's net worth in 2025.

What is Evan Mobley's net worth in 2025?: $15 million (estimate)

Evan Mobley was born on June 18, 2001, in San Diego. He attended Rancho Christian School. Here, he kick-started his amateur basketball career. As a senior, Mobley put up 20.5 points, 12.2 rebounds, 5.2 blocks and 4.6 assists per game.

He finished his prep basketball career as a McDonald's All-American and the Morgan Wooten National High School Player of the Year. He also became a two-time Gatorade California Player of the Year.

Coming out of high school, Mobley was considered to be a five-star prospect, according to ESPN. He received offers from several college basketball programs. These included Washington, UCLA, Stanford, San Diego State, Alabama, and USC. Mobley eventually committed to USC.

Mobley was a one-and-done prospect for USC. In his lone season in a Trojans uniform, Mobley put up 16.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 58% from the field overall. The Trojans also posted a respectable 25-8 record before falling to Gonzaga, 85-66, in the West Regional Final of the NCAA Tournament.

Nevertheless, Mobley's efforts were rewarded, collecting a handful of individual accolades at the college level. He was selected to the Pac-12 All-Freshman Team, Pac-12 All-Defensive Team, First team All-Pac-12, and Consensus Second Team All-American.

Mobley also earned Pac-12 Freshman of the Year honors, Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year Award, and the Pac-12 Player of the Year distinction. After only one season with USC, Mobley decided to forego his remaining years of college eligibility by officially declaring for the 2021 NBA Draft.

Evan Mobley is drafted by the Cavaliers

On draft night, the Cleveland Cavaliers selected Mobley in the first round with the third-overall pick.

Shortly after, Mobley agreed to a four-year rookie contract worth $36.7 million with the Cavaliers, according to Spotrac. In his rookie season, the first-round draft pick averaged 15.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 51% from the field overall as the team's starting power forward.

For his efforts, Mobley was named to the NBA All-Rookie First Team. In addition to this, Mobley also finished as the runner-up to the 2022 NBA Rookie of the Year Award race.

A season later, Mobley improved his production to 16.2 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.0 blocks per game while making 55% of his shots from the field overall.

By making his presence felt on the defensive end, the 6-foot-11 big man earned NBA All-Defensive First Team honors for the first time in his NBA career. Moreover, Mobley also finished third in the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year Award race.

Evan Mobley helps Cavs return to playoffs

But more importantly, Mobley was part of the Cavs squad in the 2022-23 season that made the postseason for the first time since 2018. By posting a 51-31 record, the Cavaliers entered the playoffs as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference. This marked the franchise's first playoff appearance since LeBron James' departure.

Mobley tallied 9.8 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 1.2 rejections per game in his playoff debut. Unfortunately, Julius Randle and the New York Knicks proved to be too much for the inexperienced Cavaliers. The Knicks went on to dispatch the Cavaliers in five games as early as the first round.

In the 2023-24 season, Mobley and the Cavaliers returned to the playoffs as the fourth seed once again. This time, the Cavs moved past the first round with a thrilling seven-game series win over the Orlando Magic before falling in five games to the eventual NBA champion Boston Celtics.

Mobley registered another stellar year. He is currently putting up 15.7 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.4 blocks per game in the regular season. He added 16.0 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 2.2 blocks per game in the 2024 playoffs.

Following the season, the Cavaliers signed Mobley to a five-year, $224 million contract extension. The max rookie extension could end up being worth as much as $269 million. Mobley has responded by averaging a career-high 18.7 points per game along with 9.0 rebounds per game in 2024-25 to earn his first bid to the All-Star Game.

Evan Mobley's endorsement deals

Given that Mobley is one of the most talented prospects responsible for the rise of the Cavaliers, it isn't surprising that major brands wanted to take advantage of his rising NBA career. Some of the major brands that have partnered up with the Cavs center include adidas, Panini, AT&T, New Era Cap, and Chipotle.

According to reports, Mobley's endorsement deal with adidas that he signed back in 2021 was a long-term deal. However, specific terms of the deal weren't disclosed to the public.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Evan Mobley's net worth in 2025?