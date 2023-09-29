Geno Smith is the quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks. The NFL journeyman has had a long career with many stops but has found a home as the starting quarterback in Seattle. He was a starter for the New York Jets for two seasons but lost the job after some injuries. He was a backup with the New York Giants and Los Angeles Chargers until 2022.

In 2022, Smith took over as a starter for the Seahawks and earned his first Pro Bowl selection. He led the league in completion percentage and won the Comeback Player of the Year award. He amassed career highs in passing yards, touchdowns, and completions. The Seahawks re-signed Smith to a three-year, $75 million deal. Smith's newfound job security is a welcome addition to the family.

Geno wrote back ✍️ Geno Smith is the Comeback Player of the Year 👏 pic.twitter.com/374VU4PV52 — ESPN (@espn) February 10, 2023

Smith married his wife in the middle of his backup years, and she has stuck with him through the tough years. The support was integral to him finding the strength to earn a new starting job in the league. Geno Smith is married to Haley Eastham.

Who is Geno Smith's wife Haley Eastham?

Smith and Haley Eastham allegedly tied the knot in 2015 but had met when they were both at West Virginia University. Their relationship has had some ups and downs, but as of now, it seems that the couple is still together. To understand the relationship, let's meet Geno Smith's wife, Haley Eastham.

Haley Eastham's background

Eastham was a student at West Virginia at the same time as Smith. She was a successful law student and earned the best internship placements. She is currently a patent litigation associate for Caldwell Cassady and Curry PC. Eastham is experienced in juvenile rights advocacy projects.

She is a regular at Seahawks games and is often shown cheering on her husband. There is no doubt that she is his biggest supporter on the journey back to relevancy. The couple has experienced some bumps in the road, but she has been a constant in his life since 2015.

Geno Smith, Haley Eastham's relationship

The couple have known each other since college, but it is unconfirmed if they have been together ever since. During Smith's early professional days, there were rumors about scandals involving Smith.

A woman named Kristen Stubbs was connected to Smith ever since his days with the New York Jets, and the two were pictured together. However, they have not been tied together since the early 2010s, so it seems that was the end of their relationship.

In 2014, there was a scandal about infidelity in Smith's life. A woman from Atlanta revealed that Smith was flying her to different locations to meet him while he had a girlfriend. The woman said that she was unaware that Smith had a girlfriend and was shocked to hear the news.

It is to be assumed that the alleged girlfriend at the time was Eastham, but the couple tying the knot the following year means that the scandal worked itself out.

Geno Smith's son

Smith and Eastham do not have a child together, but it seems like Smith's son is from a different relationship. Smith's son, Santana Smith, is currently being raised by Smith and Eastham, so it seems like she has taken on the role of his caregiver even if she is not his actual mother. The family is often seen attending Smith's games.

Eastham's sticking with Smith through the scandals and raising his son tells you everything about her love for him. Even though he has been with other people since meeting Eastham at West Virginia, she continues to stand by his side as his wife. The couple now seem to be happily married and living together in Seattle.

This is all we know about Geno Smith's wife, Haley Eastham.