The Seattle Seahawks and quarterback Geno Smith have agreed to a new multi-year contract, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The #Seahawks and Pro Bowl QB Geno Smith are finalizing a new multi-year contract, sources tell me and @RapSheet.

Smith, 32, would’ve become a free agent. Instead, he’ll stay in Seattle, where he won the NFL Comeback Player of the Year last season. pic.twitter.com/3fFmVzdl8E

— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 6, 2023