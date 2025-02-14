Giannis Antetokounmpo's net worth in 2025 is $70 million. Antetokounmpo is a Greek professional basketball player who stars for the Milwaukee Bucks. He is a nine-time All-Star, six-time All-NBA First Team member, two-time NBA MVP, an In-Season Tournament MVP, an NBA champion, and a Finals MVP. Here's a closer look at Giannis Antetokounmpo’s net worth in 2025.

What is Giannis Antetokounmpo’s net worth in 2025?: $70 million (estimate)

Giannis Antetokounmpo's net worth in 2025 is $70 million. This is according to numerous outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Antetokounmpo was born on Dec. 6, 1994, in Athens. As early as his teenage years, Antetokounmpo already started playing professional basketball. In 2011, he signed with Enosi Filathlitikos Athlitikou Omilou Zografou of the Greek B Basketball League, where he played for three seasons.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is drafted by the Bucks

After showcasing his wares and honing his skills in Greece, Antetokounmpo attracted NBA scouts with his combination of talent, size, and skills. In 2013, he was selected in the first round with the 15th overall pick by the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Draft. Antetokounmpo proceeded to sign a three-year rookie contract, worth $8.6 million.

Unlike most NBA stars, it took some time for Antetokounmpo to get acclimated into the NBA. The Greek Freak only tallied 6.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game on a bench role.

During his rookie season, Antetokounmpo made waves in the public after taking a taxi cab to Western Union to send money to his family in Greece. After sending the money, the Bucks prospects failed to leave money for himself to take a taxi to Bradley Center for a game. Fortunately, a group of strangers agreed to drive Antetokounmpo to the game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo increases his production

After a quiet rookie season, the Bucks’ investment finally saw results. Antetokounmpo increased his scoring production to 12.7 points during his sophomore season before breaking out in the 2015-2016 season. In his third year in the NBA, Antetokounmpo tallied averages of 16.9 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game.

After a decent third season, the Bucks were convinced enough to place Antetokounmpo as their franchise cornerstone. As a result, the Bucks organization rewarded the Greek Freak with a four-year contract extension, worth $100 million.

Giannis Antetokounmpo becomes All-Star, MVP

After earning a more lucrative NBA contract, Antetokounmpo easily gave back to the franchise by registering the first of his seven consecutive NBA All-Star appearances. During the 2016-2017 season, he averaged 22.9 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game. During the same year, Antetokounmpo also made his first All-NBA team selection.

After that, Antetokounmpo became a fixture in the All-Star Game. But in the 2018-2019 season, Antetokounmpo solidified himself as a bona fide NBA star after winning his first NBA MVP award.

During that season, he averaged 27.7 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game. In the process, Antetokounmpo became the first MVP of European descent since Dirk Nowitzki in 2007.

After an MVP season, Antetokounmpo followed it up with another. He averaged a much improved 29.5 points, 13.6 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game.

With his feat, Antetokounmpo became only the 12th player in NBA history to achieve back-to-back MVPs. Furthermore, while winning his second MVP, Antetokounmpo also received his first Defensive Player of the Year Award during the 2019-2020 season.

After winning two consecutive MVPs, there were rumors that the Greek Freak would bolt out of Milwaukee after a series of discussions that resulted in a stalemate.

But despite the speculations, Antetokounmpo decided to stay put with the team that gave him the opportunity to shine in the NBA in the first place. As a result, Antetokounmpo inked a lucrative five-year contract extension, worth $228 million.

Giannis Antetokounmpo leads Bucks to NBA title

Expand Tweet

But while Antetokounmpo was collecting individual milestones, he also received flak for underperforming under the bright lights of the NBA playoffs. Fortunately for the Greek Freak, that all changed in the 2020-2021 season.

Despite suffering an injury scare, the two-time NBA MVP registered a herculean effort to help the Bucks get past championship contenders in the Miami Heat, Brooklyn Nets, Atlanta Hawks, and the Phoenix Suns to win his first NBA championship and Finals MVP. It was also the franchise’s first NBA championship banner in five decades.

After registering a historic 50-point outing in the championship-clinching game, Antetokounmpo became the youngest Finals MVP since Kawhi Leonard in 2014. He is also only the third NBA player in history to win MVP, Finals MVP, and Defensive Player of the Year. The only other two players to achieve the feat were Michael Jordan and Hakeem Olajuwon.

Before the 2023-24 NBA season, Antetokounmpo agreed to a three-year maximum contract extension with the Bucks worth $186 million. It carries a player option for the 2027-28 season.

Antetokounmpo and the Bucks were looking to get another title in 2023-24 after acquiring All-Star guard Damian Lillard from the Portland Trail Blazers in a blockbuster deal in September 2023. However, despite a 30-13 record, the Bucks fired head coach Adrian Griffin and eventually hired Doc Rivers as head coach.

The Bucks then went 17-19 under Rivers as the team fell to third place in the Eastern Conference. With Lillard and Antetokounmpo battling injuries, the Bucks fell to the Pacers in the first round of the playoffs.

In the 2024-25 season, Antetokounmpo is averaging 31.6 points per game, which would be a career-high for a full season. The Bucks are currently fifth in the East after a 2-8 start. They also won the NBA's In-Season Tournament with Antetokounmpo named tourney MVP.

Antetokounmpo is currently out of action due to a calf strain and won't be able to play in the All-Star Game. He had been voted in as a starter.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's endorsement income

Apart from his lucrative NBA paychecks, Antetokounmpo also earns from various endorsement deals. He has partnered with several brands, including Kronos Foods, Tissot, Hulu, T-Mobile, and Nike.

As per sources, Antetokounmpo rakes in $10 million annually from his shoe deal with Nike. Moreover, he earns $9 million from other endorsements.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Giannis Antetokounmpo’s net worth in 2025?