Jaren Jackson Jr.'s net worth in 2025 is $15 million. Jackson is a professional basketball player who currently plays for the Memphis Grizzlies and is one of the top players in the NBA today.

He is a two-time NBA All-Star, a two-time All-Defensive First Team selection, led the NBA in blocks twice, an All-Rookie First Team player, and the 2022-23 Defensive Player of the Year. Here's a closer look at Jaren Jackson Jr.'s net worth in 2025.

What is Jaren Jackson Jr.'s net worth in 2025?: $15 million (estimate)

Jaren Jackson Jr.'s net worth in 2025 is $15 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Sportskeeda.

Jackson was born on Sept. 15, 1999, in Plainfield, N.J., just a few months after his father, Jaren Jackson, Sr. won a ring while coming off the bench for the San Antonio Spurs.

Jaren Jackson Jr. attended Park Tudor School, where he kickstarted his amateur basketball career. While playing for Park Tudor School, he averaged 10.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 3.0 blocks per outing. But during his senior year, Jackson opted to transfer to La Lumiere High School, where he teamed up with eventual NBA champion Jordan Poole.

Jaren Jackson Jr. plays for Michigan State

Coming out of high school, Jackson was considered to be a five-star recruit by ESPN. The 6-foot-10 center received offers from several college basketball programs.

These included Xavier, Texas A&M, Texas, Stanford, Purdue, Pittsburgh, Notre Dame, Michigan, Maryland, Kansas, IUPUI, Indiana, Illinois, Georgetown, Butler, Arkansas, Alabama, and Michigan State. Jackson eventually decided to commit to Michigan State.

Jackson would be a one-and-done talent for Michigan State. With the Spartans, Jackson powered the team by averaging 10.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3.0 blocks per game. Furthermore, he helped the Spartans finish with a 30-5 win-loss record.

They defeated Bucknell, 82-78 in the Midwest first round of the NCAA Tournament before losing to Syracuse on a 55-53 heartbreaker in the Midwest second round.

But for Jackson's performance, he received multiple college distinctions such as Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, Big Ten Freshman of the Year, and McDonald's All-American. In addition to these awards, Jackson was also part of the Third Team All-Big Ten and the Big Ten All-Freshman Team.

Jaren Jackson Jr. is drafted by the Grizzlies

After his lone season in the NCAA, Jackson opted to forego his remaining years of college eligibility by announcing his intention to join the 2018 NBA Draft. During draft night, the Memphis Grizzlies selected Jackson in the first round with the fourth overall pick. Shortly after, he signed a four-year rookie contract, worth $29.3 million, based on Spotrac.

Jackson confessed that his first move after getting his rookie deal was putting away $200,000 for his future. However, the former Michigan State standout also spent $50,000 to pick up a golden watch and other jewelry worth $100,000. Jackson also spent another $70,000 to give back to his family and friends that helped him fulfill his NBA dreams.

During his first season with the Grizzlies, Jackson didn't disappoint. He averaged 13.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per game. For his performance, Jackson was named to the All-Rookie First Team. He was also a silver lining to the Grizzlies' lowly 33-49 campaign.

In his sophomore year in the NBA, Jackson improved his production to 17.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.4 rejections per outing in his second straight season as a starting center for the Grizzlies. Unfortunately, he also suffered a torn meniscus in the NBA Bubble, sidelining him for the rest of the 2019-20 season and a chunk of the 2020-21 season.

Jaren Jackson Jr. signs contract extension with the Grizzlies

Expand Tweet

In the 2020-21 season, Jackson managed to make a successful return. He put up 14.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game in just 11 games. Despite coming off an injury, the Grizzlies were convinced that Jackson was part of their big picture. As a result, the franchise rewarded Jackson with a four-year contract extension worth $105 million.

Since inking the contract extension, Jackson has emerged as one of the best big men in the NBA. In the 2021-22 season, he averaged 16.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks per game. His blocks production would be enough to lead the entire NBA. Moreover, his efforts on the defensive end earned him a slot in the All-Defensive First Team selection.

In the 2022-2023 season, Jackson made the All-Defensive First Team and led the NBA in blocks for the second straight year, this time by averaging 3.0 a game. By anchoring the defense for the Grizzlies, Jackson was crowned Defensive Player of the Year. Furthermore, he also made his first-ever All-Star Game appearance.

Jackson averaged a career-high 22.5 points per game in 2023-24, but the Grizzlies struggled through injuries and suspensions and finished at just 27-55. He's increased his scoring average to 23.3 points per game in 2024-25 and received his second All-Star Game bid.

Jaren Jackson Jr. representing Team USA

Fresh from being crowned as the Defensive Player of the Year in the NBA, Jackson was called up to play for Team USA. At the 2023 FIBA World Cup, Jackson struggled to contain opposing international big men.

He averaged 8.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 0.9 blocks per game while shooting 62 percent from the field. After failing to adjust to the international style of play, Jackson drew criticism for his play at the world meet.

But worse, Jackson could hardly make his presence felt in the paint. As a result, Team USA failed to even finish at the podium at the 2023 FIBA World Cup after losses to Lithuania, Germany, and Canada, whom they lost at the bronze-medal game.

But despite a disappointing campaign, Team USA still came away with some prize money. For being part of the event, the entire team received $53,000.

With Team USA advancing all the way to the bronze-medal game, they received an additional $107,000 for making it to the second round and an additional $1.2 million for placing fourth. Jackson did not participate in the 2024 Olympics.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Jaren Jackson Jr.'s net worth in 2025?