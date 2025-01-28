Jayden Daniels' net worth in 2025 is $2 million. Daniels is the starting quarterback for the Washington Commanders after he won a training camp battle with veteran Marcus Mariota. Daniels was the second-overall pick by the Commanders in the 2024 NFL Draft in April. Here's a look at Jayden Daniels' net worth in 2025.

What is Jayden Daniels' net worth in 2025?: $2 million (estimate)

Daniels benefitted from being in college football at the height of NIL and was already worth a substantial amount of money before the draft. Jayden Daniels' net worth in 2025 sits at about $2 million, according to Pro Football Network. He signed a four-year, $37.75 million contract with the Commanders in June 2024, so his net worth should increase before very long.

Daniels was born in San Bernardino, Calif., on Dec. 18, 2000. He was a multisport athlete, excelling at basketball, soccer, track, and football. He attended Cajon High School and was a starter for all four seasons at quarterback.

Daniels set division records, throwing for 14,007 yards and 170 touchdowns. He also added 3,635 rushing yards and 41 touchdowns.

Daniels won the Ken Hubbs Award as a senior, making him the top high school athlete in the San Bernardino area. Daniels was a four-star recruit in the 2019 class, ranking second nationally as a dual-threat quarterback. He graduated early and enrolled at Arizona State.

Jayden Daniels starts at Arizona State

Daniels became the first true freshman to start at quarterback for the Sun Devils. He won the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week in an upset win against Oregon and was an honorable mention for the Freshman Offensive Player of the Year. Daniels won the Sun Bowl MVP, leading the Sun Devils to a 20-14 victory.

The 2020 season had only four games due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Daniels led Arizona State to an 8-5 record in 2021. Arizona State was under investigation for violating recruiting guidelines during the pandemic before the 2021 season.

Daniels' mother had booked more than $1,100 in flights for staff to visit recruits. In March 2022, Jayden Daniels opted to transfer to LSU.

Jayden Daniels transfers to LSU

Daniels' 10 touchdowns and 10 interceptions performance in 2021 with the Sun Devils wasn't the form of a player destined to go second overall in the NFL Draft. He needed to move to an SEC university to prove he could play at the next level.

The move worked, as he won LSU's team MVP award for the 2022 season. Daniels recorded 3,592 yards of total offense, the third-highest mark in school history.

Daniels won the Heisman Trophy, making him the third Tiger, joining Billy Cannon and Joe Burrow. He also won the Walter Camp Award, AP College Football Player of the Year, the Davey O'Brien Award, the Manning Award, and the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.

Daniels opted out of the 2024 ReliaQuest Bowl, declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft. Jayden Daniels was also the first player in college football history to have career totals of 12,000 passing yards and 3,000 rushing yards.

In his first season in Washington, Daniels threw for 3,568 yards with 25 touchdowns and nine interceptions to lead the Commanders to a 12-5 record and the six seed in the loaded NFC. He also was named to the Pro Bowl in his rookie season.

In the playoffs, the Commanders knocked off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and then upset the top-seeded Detroit Lions. However, they then were dominated by the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game.

Jayden Daniels' NIL deals to build net worth

LSU has been a power in the NIL era with some of the biggest female stars in Livvy Dunne and Angel Reese. Daniels has NIL deals with Raising Cane's (a staple in LSU NIL deals), Powerade, and Pearce Bespoke. On3 also reports that Daniels has deals with HEYDUDE Shoes, Urban Outfitters, Beats by Dre, and The Athletic Collection.

Daniels' move to LSU was meant to help him excel on the field, but it also paid off in his off-field endeavors. Daniels' net worth is sure to grow after his outstanding rookie season. Nevertheless, was Jayden Daniels' net worth in 2025 a surprise?