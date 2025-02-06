Jimmy Butler's net worth in 2025 is $80 million. Butler is the newest member of the Golden State Warriors after he orchestrated an exit from the Atlanta Hawks. He also has a new contract extension that will only help his future net worth.

Butler has endured a bumpy ride throughout his NBA career, playing for several different teams along the way. Still, the former Marquette Golden Eagle has managed to establish himself as one of the best players in the league, and he brings a winning mentality and play style wherever he is.

As a result of his playing career, he has gone from a homeless teenager to one of the wealthiest athletes in the sporting world. Here is a look at Jimmy Butler's net worth in 2025.

What is Jimmy Butler's net worth in 2025?: $80 million (estimate)

Celebrity Net Worth estimates Jimmy Butler's net worth to be somewhere around $80 million in total in 2025. That figure is likely to rise over the next few years.

Butler made $37.6 million in 2022-23. Now his massive contract extension that pays nearly $50 million a year kicks in. He will make over $45 million in 2023-24, nearly $49 million in 2024-25 and over $52 million in 2025-26. That kind of wealth should make it easy to support his daughter, Riley, who Butler had with longtime girlfriend Kaitlin Nowak.

Jimmy Butler's unique story

Though he's well on his way now, Butler had a rough childhood. Reports indicate that his father abandoned the family when he was a baby. Additional reports state that Jimmy was kicked out of his mother's house at the age of 13, forcing him to stay with various friends in his teenage years.

However, life became a bit more stable for Butler after meeting Jordan Leslie while attending Tomball High School in Texas. The two teammates became friends, and Leslie's mother would eventually offer Butler a spot to live in the family's home.

Expand Tweet

Butler was taken by the Chicago Bulls with the 30th overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft — the final selection of the first round after he starred at Marquette. The Heat are his fourth NBA team since then.

He joined Miami in July of 2019 by way of a four-year, $142 million sign-and-trade deal with the Philadelphia 76ers. He also spent time with the Minnesota Timberwolves after the Bulls traded him in 2017.

Jimmy Butler's Big Face Coffee brand

Off the court, Butler is also a busy man. He has featured prominently in commercials for Michelob Ultra and Binance, and he has a number of other endorsement deals.

He has a YouTube channel with over 800,000 subscribers. Of course, let's not forget Big Face Coffee, which is a coffee-based project that Butler worked on from his bubble room during the NBA Playoffs.

Former teammate Myers Leonard uploaded a photo of the Big Face Coffee menu, which explained that Butler was charging $20 for every cup—no matter the size. Loads of players are said to have paid a visit to this impromptu coffee shop. Realizing its popularity, Jimmy actually went on to file three trademarks for his new side hustle, including one for its logo.

Expand Tweet

It's true that Butler makes a lot of money, but he has given a lot of it to charity. While sidelined due to injury in 2015, he made charitable contributions and raised awareness for childhood hunger.

He also made a trip to the Phoenix Military Academy, where he donated $10,000 for every 3-pointer he hit with one hand. And while playing for the Bulls, he worked alongside community leaders as part of a one-on-one mentorship program for Chicago's youth.

Jimmy Butler's NBA accolades

While he had good runs with the Bulls, Timberwolves, and 76ers, Jimmy Butler has really made his name as a member of the Heat. Butler and the Heat first mounted a valiant effort in the bubble. Against the odds, Jimmy led his fifth-seeded team all the way to the NBA Finals.

The scrappy star left several highlight clips in his wake, and Miami defeated teams that most thought they wouldn't. After sweeping the Indiana Pacers in the first round, the Heat managed to top Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in just five games.

Then it was on to the Eastern Conference Finals, where they defeated a talented Boston Celtics team in six games. Ultimately, though, a banged-up Heat side fell to the Los Angeles Lakers on the league's biggest stage in six games.

It certainly wasn't Jimmy's fault that Miami lost in the Finals, as he was solid on both ends of the floor. In his 21 playoff appearances with the Heat, he racked up averages of 22.2 points on 48.8 percent shooting from the field (34.9 percent from beyond the arc), 6.5 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 2.0 steals.

As previously mentioned, though, injuries crept into the Heat's lineup, including those to key role players like Goran Dragic and Bam Adebayo.

As a six-time All-Star, five-time All-NBA member, and five-time All-Defensive selection, Jimmy Butler has already made a name for himself among the NBA's best wings. His relentless style of play is endearing, and his teammates love him for it … at least some of them. He has clashed with teammates and coaches throughout his career, but in the end, he was usually in the right.

Jimmy Butler leads Heat back to NBA Finals

Last season, Butler once again showed why he deserves all of the respect in the world. Butler once again carried a surprising team all the way to the biggest stage.

He led the Heat to the NBA Finals again, becoming only the second eight seed to ever do so. This time, it was the Denver Nuggets that prevented him from getting a coveted ring.

In 2023-24, the Heat again finished eighth in the Eastern Conference, however, this time, they lost in the first round to the eventual NBA champion Boston Celtics.

Despite twice leading the Miami Heat to the NBA Finals, Butler has worn out his welcome in Miami and recently asked for a trade. The Heat responded by suspending Butler multiple times for “conduct detrimental to the team.” They also announced they would be seeking a trade partner for Butler.

The Heat finally traded Butler to the Warriors just before the NBA Trade Deadline. The trade was a huge four-team trade that involved the Pistons and Jazz and included Andrew Wiggins, Dennis Schroder, PJ Tucker, Lindy Waters III, Josh Richardson and Kyle Anderson. The Warriors also sent their 2025 first-round NBA Draft pick to the Heat that is top-10 protected.

The Warriors also signed Butler to a two-year, $111 million contract extension, which will keep him under contract through the 2026-27 season.

Butler has become one of the greatest small forwards of all time, but were you at all stunned by Jimmy Butler's net worth in 2025?