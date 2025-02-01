Juan Soto’s net worth in 2025 is $100 million. Soto is the newest New York Met after signing a massive 15-year, $765 million contract. He is a four-time Silver Slugger, a four-time All-Star, a batting champion and a World Series champion with the Washington Nationals. Here's a look at Juan Soto’s net worth in 2025 after signing the largest contract in any sport in the world.

What is Juan Soto’s net worth in 2025?: $100 million (estimate)

Juan Soto’s net worth in 2025 is $100 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Juan Soto was born in Sto. Domingo, Dominican Republic. He attended the Nationals’ Dominican Academy and took classes online. While studying, Soto also joined the baseball team where he showcased his potential. Shortly after, Soto earned various contract offers.

In 2015, Soto joined the minor leagues after the Washington Nationals signed him as a free agent. Soto agreed to play for the Nationals on a deal that included a $1.5 million signing bonus.

As a rookie, he immediately made an impact. Soto hit .368, made five home runs, 32 RBIs to take home MVP honors as a rookie in the Gulf Coast League for the 2016 season.

Aside from playing for the Gulf Coast League Nationals, Soto also had solid stints with other teams in the minor leagues. He suited up for the Hagerstown Suns of the Class A South Atlantic League in 2017.

A year later, Soto was promoted to play for the Potomac Nationals of the Carolina League. Soto wrapped up his minor league career with the Harrisburg Senators in the Class AA Eastern League.

Juan Soto's major-league debut

In 2018, Juan Soto marked the beginning of his historic rookie season. Coming in as a highly touted international prospect and earning the moniker Childish Bambino, Soto made sure he was as good as advertised. On May 20, 2018, in a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Soto became the youngest player to make his debut in the MLB at 19 years old.

Aside from being the youngest to debut in MLB history, Soto’s rookie campaign also saw him become the youngest player in MLB history to hit a home run since Jurickson Profar of the Texas Rangers in 2012.

Soto wrapped up his rookie season with a batting average of .292, 22 homers, and 70 RBIs. But despite an exceptional rookie year, Soto missed out on the Rookie of the Year Award and finished second behind Shohei Ohtani.

Juan Soto wins a World Series

After an outstanding rookie season, the Nationals rewarded Soto with a one-year, $572,300 deal according to Spotrac. Soto repaid the franchise by playing an instrumental role in leading the franchise to the 2019 World Series Championship.

In the postseason, Soto accumulated a batting average of .277, five home runs, and 14 RBIs. In the process, he also became the fourth youngest player to hit a home run in a World Series game. Soto would eventually win his first World Series Championship and was named a co-winner of the Babe Ruth Award alongside Stephen Strasburg.

With Soto winning it all, the Nationals rewarded him again with an extension. He inked a one-year, $629,400 contract.

The 2020 season started rough for Soto. He suffered an elbow injury and also contracted COVID-19 which forced him to miss the start of the season. But despite missing time, Soto finished the season strong.

He played enough games to qualify and win the NL batting title with a batting average of .351. Soto became the youngest to ever achieve the feat. On top of this, he also won his first Silver Slugger Award and was named to the All-MLB First Team. This helped to add to Juan Soto's net worth in 2022.

After the 2020 season, to avoid arbitration, Soto and the Nationals agreed on a one-year deal that would pay the former, $8.5 million. Soto continued to make a name for himself in the MLB.

He racked up his second Silver Slugger Award, second-straight All-MLB First Team selection, and his first All-Star appearance. Soto was also close to winning his first NL MVP. However, he would finish as the runner-up to Bryce Harper.

With solid performances from Soto, it was no surprise that he was due for bigger paychecks. In fact, before the MLB lockout, the Nationals reportedly offered the young star a lucrative 13-year deal that was worth $350 million. But despite it being potentially the third-largest contract in MLB history, Soto turned it down.

Juan Soto is traded to the Padres, then the Yankees

On Aug. 2, 2022, the San Diego Padres acquired Soto from the Nationals for CJ Abrams, MacKenzie Gore, Robert Hassell, James Wood, Jarlin Susana, and Luke Voit. Soto had a tough rest of the season, making his decision to turn down the lucrative contract look like a mistake.

On Jan. 13, 2023, Soto signed a one-year, $23 million contract with the Padres to avoid salary arbitration. He played in all 162 games with the Padres in the 2023 season, boasting a .275 batting average, 35 home runs, 109 RBIs, and an MLB-leading 132 walks.

He wouldn't be a Padre for long, as the New York Yankees acquired Soto on December 6, 2023, for Michael King, Drew Thorpe, Jhony Brito, Randy Vasquez, and Kyle Higashioka.

Soto batted .288/.419/.569 as the Yankees finished with the best record in the American League. Soto then batted .327/.469/.633 in the postseason to lead the Yankees back to the World Series for the first time since 2009. However, the Yankees lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in five games.

Juan Soto signs huge contract with the Mets

After the World Series, Soto became a free agent, which set off a huge bidding war, with the Mets and the Yankees being the favorites to land the generational talent. The other main bidders for his services were the Dodgers, Boston Red Sox, and Toronto Blue Jays.

Soto ultimately made his decision to sign with the Mets at the Winter Meetings in December. The total amount of the contract surpassed the $700 million that the Dodgers signed Shohei Ohtani for the previous offseason, which was the previous largest contract in sports history.

Juan Soto's endorsements

Due to his influence as one of the best baseball players today, Soto has also earned a bevy of endorsement deals. He has endorsed brands such as Under Armour, Quickbooks, Wilson, Walgreens, Topps, Tap Sports, Lids, and Secrets Resort & Spa. According to sources, Soto earns an additional income of $2 million from his endorsements.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Juan Soto’s net worth in 2025?