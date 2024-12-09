Everyone waited to see who would win the Juan Soto sweepstakes as the MLB Winter Meetings began. Thankfully, we did not have to wait too long to find out. Soto has signed a historic $765 million contract with the New York Mets on Sunday night. This is the largest contract in North American sports history.

Soto is certainly not the Mets' first signing in free agency. New York also signed Frankie Montas earlier in the offseason, More recently, they also signed Clay Holmes to deepen their starting rotation. Without any question, though, Soto is the biggest signing New York has made in a long time.

Fans expected something to go down with this situation on Sunday night. And they were ready to make their voices heard once the news broke. Fans flocked to social media to share their reactions to Soto signing a historic contract with the Mets.

Juan Soto's Mets contract sparks wild reactions

This is far from the first time a New York sports team has dished out a 15-year contract. One in-tune reporter, David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, pointed out one notable deal from the world of hockey. That contract signed by the New York Islanders may have been some sort of real-life foreshadowing.

“In 2006, the #Isles signed Rick DiPietro to an unprecedented 15-year contract… 18-years later, turns out they’re regional trendsetters,” Pagnotta tweeted in response to the Soto news.

Some Mets fans took the opportunity to gloat about signing Juan Soto. Moreover, they took aim at Soto's former team, the New York Yankees. Fans joked about Soto doing damage against his former team moving forward.

Expand Tweet

Other fans also jumped in with their reactions. “We all wanted Juan Soto to play with the Red Sox but not giving him $765 Million and him not signing with the Yankees is a win-win situation,” one Boston fan posted on Sunday night.

Yankees fans took to social media to share a variety of reactions. One fan was rather stern with their reaction. “F**k Juan Soto. F**k Steve Cohen. F**k Scott Boras,” they said. “I haven’t figured how to do it in a tweet that makes sense but the letters in Juan Soto’s name are close enough that you can almost spell ‘judas.' That’s all I’ve got at the moment thanks,” another fan wrote in reaction to the news.

This is a historic moment in the game of baseball. No matter how things turn out, this contract between Soto and the Mets will be discussed for years to come. And it certainly could help reignite the Subway Series between the Mets and Yankees moving forward.