The Chicago Bears take on the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season, but before quarterback Justin Fields even steps between the lines, he’s already a big winner, having signed a brand new endorsement deal with Reebok.

On Thursday before the Bears' Week 1 NFC North matchup with the Packers, footwear industry insider Nick DePaula tweeted, “OFFICIAL: Reebok has signed Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields to help lead the next era of the brand.”

“There were many things that stood out and inspired me to partner with Reebok. Of course, the brand’s legacy in sports and the huge impact they’ve had on culture, legends AI and Shaq who I can’t wait to work with more, and Reebok’s plan to expand back into the Sports world really excited me,” Fields told Reebok.com. “I was inspired to partner with Reebok because it was different, they want to do things differently, and I’m excited to see what we’ll do together!”

Fields will reportedly begin his partnership with the iconic footwear brand by becoming the face of Reebok training shoes like the Nano X3 model.

Justin Fields is the latest athlete to join the Reebok family. The brand, which exploded in popularity in the 1990s thanks to NBA stars like Allen Iverson and Shaquille O’Neal, as the Bears QB mentioned, has shied away from team sports athletes in the last few years.

Prior to signing Fields, the brand had mostly worked with individual-sport athletes like MMA fighter Conor McGregor, tennis player Victoria Azarenka, and CrossFit competitor Rich Froning.