Justin Gaethje's net worth in 2024 is $5 million. Gaethje is a professional mixed martial arts fighter in the UFC. He is a former UFC Interim Lightweight champion and a former UFC BMF title holder. For this piece, let's take a closer look at Justin Gaethje's net worth in 2024.

Justin Gaethje's net worth in 2025 (estimate): $5 million.

Justin Gaethje's net worth in 2025 is $5 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Essentially Sports.

Justin Gaethje was born on November 14, 1988, in Safford, Ariz. He studied in Safford High School, where Gaethje started his fighting career as a wrestler. As an amateur wrestler for Safford, Gaethje earned three state championships and posted a 191-9 win-loss card.

After graduating from high school, Gaethje attended the University of Northern Colorado. Here, he wrestled for the Bears. For the University of Northern Colorado, Gaethje became the first wrestler from the program to earn All-American honors. As a senior, Gaethje also finished the season with a 29-15 record, which marked the most wins all-time for a Northern Colorado wrestler.

Justin Gaethje dominates the World Series of Fighting

After a solid amateur wrestling stint, Gaethje embarked on a career in mixed martial arts. Gaethje made his World Series of Fighting debut at WSOF2 in June 2013 against Gesias Cavalcante. In dominating fashion, Gaethje knocked Cavalcante out in the first round. For the fight, Gaethje pocketed $12,000.

Gaethje pretty much dominated the World Series of Fighting by coming out with an undefeated record with seven wins. In fact, Gaethje also became the inaugural WSOF Lightweight champion after beating Richard Patishnock via TKO in the first round. For the fight, Gaethje also took home $12,000.

Since becoming the inaugural champion, Gaethje's paycheck started to increase per fight. He knocked out Nick Newell to bag a $20,000 paycheck. Afterwards, Gaethje enjoyed a $52,500 payday after beating Melvin Guillard via split decision.

Furthermore, Gaethje successfully defended the WSOF Lightweight Championship against Luis Palomino twice by knocking him out on both occasions. The inaugural WSOF Lightweight champion earned $60,000 and $100,000 for the first and second fight, respectively.

Gaethje fought his final two matches in the WSOF against Brian Foster and Luiz Firmino. Both of which saw Gaethje emerge victorious via TKO. In addition to this, Gaethje earned his biggest paychecks in WSOF, bagging $120,000 and $140,000 respectively.

Justin Gaethje joins the UFC

After dominating the World Series of Fighting, Gaethje's undefeated run continued at the UFC. In his debut match against Michael Johnson in July 2017, Gaethje earned a TKO victory. For the fight, Gaethje earned $302,500.

Justin Gaethje sustains first Losses of his MMA career

However, Gaethje's undefeated MMA streak would end at the hands of Eddie Alvarez in December 2017. Nevertheless, Gaethje still managed to bring home a $165,000 paycheck.

After his first MMA defeat, Gaethje suffered his second consecutive loss at the hands of Dustin Poirier at UFC Fight Night. Although it earned another Fight of the Night distinction, Gaethje suffered a TKO loss. However, Gaethje was still paid a respectable amount of $163,500.

Justin Gaethje bounces back

Since suffering his first pair of losses, Gaethje bounced back big time by first knocking out James Vick, who replaced Al laquinta, in the opening round. The victory in August 2018 earned Gaethje $274,000.

Furthermore, Gaethje replicated two more first-round knockouts, one against Edson Barboza, which also earned Fight of the Night honors. As a result, he earned another $294,000. Moreover, the other fight saw Donald Cerrone kiss the mat thanks to Gaethje. The third-straight knockout earned him $315,000.

Justin Gaethje wins the Interim UFC Lightweight Championship

Tapped to face Tony Ferguson for the interim UFC Lightweight championship in May 2020, Gaethje made easy work of Ferguson. The former finished the fight in five rounds and put a stop to Ferguson's 12-fight winning streak. For winning the fight, Gaethje earned $480,000.

Justin Gaethje sustains first losses via submission

Gaethje never lost a fight via submission until he faced Russian fighter Khabib Nurmagomedev in October 2020. Locked into a triangle choke hold, Gaethje conceded in the second round. However, it's still worth noting that he still came away with a respectable pay of $440,000 despite losing to one of the best ever.

Gaethje's second loss via submission came against Charles Oliviera at UFC 274 with the UFC Lightweight Championship on the line. Although Oliviera wasn't eligible to win the belt, he did short work of Gaethje, who he locked in a rear-naked choke hold for the victory.

Justin Gaethje wins BMF Championship

Expand Tweet

Gaethje still remembers how Poirier defeated him easily back in 2018. However, that didn't bother Gaethje five years later. With the BMF title on the line, Gaethje knocked out Poirier in the second round to exact revenge and to win the coveted belt. THE BMF belt is supposed to signify a true warrior and an entertaining fighter, and Gaethje is just that.

The dominant victory in July 2023 also marked Gaethje's biggest payday in his career for a single fight. For winning the BMF title, Gaethje nabbed $700,000.

Gathje fought Max Holloway at UFC 300, which was one of the most stacked fight card events ever. Gaethje suffered a last-second knockout loss that not only went down as the knockout of 2024 but was one of the best knockouts ever.

Gaethje will look to avenge his next loss at UFC 313. The 155-pounder was expected to face Dan Hooker, but now he is slated to take on Rafael Fiziev; a fellow elite striker. “The Highlight” has entertained his entire career, so it makes sense that he has been paid so handsomely. Regardless, were you at all stunned by Justin Gaethje's net worth in 2025?