Jusuf Nurkic's net worth in 2025 is $4 million. Nurkic is the new center for the Charlotte Hornets after the Hornets traded Cody Martin for Nurkic and a 2026 first-round draft pick. He is an All-Rookie Second Team player. Here is a closer look at Jusuf Nurkic's net worth in 2025.

What is Jusuf Nurkic's net worth in 2025?: $4 million (estimate)

Jusuf Nurkic's net worth in 2025 is $4 million. This is according to outlets such as HotNewHipHop.

Jusuf Nurkic was born on Aug. 23, 1994, in Živinice, Bosnia and Herzegovina. As early as a teenager, Nurkic already decided to pursue a career in basketball. He played for youth teams of European basketball clubs such as KK Zlatorog Laško, KK Olimpija, and KK Cedevita Junior.

According to sources, Nukic participated in the Nike International Junior Tournament after being loaned to KK Olimpija. The Bosnian big man averaged 18.8 points and 11.0 rebounds per game.

Jusuf Nurkic's early professional basketball career with Cedevita Zagreb

According to sources, Nurkic signed his first professional contract by agreeing to a two-year deal with Cedevita Zagreb. In the 2012-13 season, Nurkic averaged only 1.8 points, 0.7 rebounds, and 0.5 rebounds per game while shooting 63% from the field overall.

A season later, Nurkic returned to the team for the EuroCup. Nurkic improved his numbers to 8.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 59% from the field overall. Later in the season, Cedevita Zagreb loaned Nurkic to KK Zadar.

Jusuf Nurkic is drafted by the Bulls, traded to the Nuggets

After Nurkic's impressive stint in Croatia, the 7-foot center officially declared for the 2014 NBA Draft. On draft night, the Chicago Bulls selected Nurkic in the first round with the 16th-overall pick.

However, on the same night, the Bulls traded Nurkic to the Denver Nuggets with Gary Harris and a first-round draft pick in exchange for Doug McDermott and Anthony Randolph. Shortly after, Nurkic signed a two-year rookie deal worth $3.6 million with the Nuggets, according to Spotrac.

In his rookie season, Nurkic averaged 6.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 45% from the field overall. For his production, Nurkic was named to the NBA All-Rookie Second Team.

A season later, Nurkic slightly bumped his numbers to 8.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 42% from the field.

Jusuf Nurkic is traded to the Trail Blazers

Midway through the 2016-17 season, the Nuggets traded Nurkic to the Portland Trail Blazers along with a first-round draft pick for Mason Plumlee and a second-round draft pick. For the rest of the 2016-17 season, Nurkic averaged 15.2 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 51% from the field.

In the 2017-18 season, Nurkic played his first full season with the squad. He averaged 14.3 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 1.4 rejections per game as the team's starting center.

After a solid season with the team, the Blazers rewarded Nurkic with a four-year contract extension worth $48 million, according to a report by NBC Sports. With a fresh deal in place, Nurkic had another solid season with Portland. He put up 15.6 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per outing.

Unfortunately, in a 148-144 overtime win over the Brooklyn Nets, a fractured leg cut Nurkic's season short, and he missed the final nine games of the season and all of the playoffs.

Nurkic didn't return until the 2019-2020 season. In eight games, the Bosnian Beast averaged 17.6 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks per game.

But despite his return, Nurkic continued to be bothered by injuries during the final stretch of his Blazers stint. He suffered a series of injuries, including a fractured wrist, that sidelined him for eight weeks and plantar fasciitis, which prematurely ended his 2021-22 season.

Despite an injury-riddled season, the Blazers signed Nurkic to a four-year contract extension worth $70 million, according to reports. In his final season with the Blazers, Nurkic put up 13.3 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 0.8 blocks per game while shooting 52% from the floor.

Jusuf Nurkic is traded to the Suns

In a three-team blockbuster trade headlined by Damian Lillard and DeAndre Ayton, the Blazers traded Nurkic to the Phoenix Suns. Nurkic produced 10.9 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 52% from the field overall in the 2023-24 season as the Suns' starting center.

In his second season in Phoenix, Nurkic averaged just 8.6 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 0.6 blocks per game before the Suns traded him to Charlotte.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Jusuf Nurkic's net worth in 2025?