Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's net worth in 2025 is $25 million. Abdul-Jabbar is one of the greatest basketball players of all time. Playing over two decades in the NBA, Abdul-Jabbar is a legend of the Milwaukee Bucks and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Aside from his six MVPs, 19 All-Star Game appearances, 15 All-NBA, and 11 All-Defensive honors, Abdul-Jabbar won the NBA championship six times and was the all-time leader in points when he retired. He has been in the headlines recently with LeBron James eclipsing him as the NBA's preeminent career scorer.

Though his record just fell, that obviously should not diminish the incredible impact Abdul-Jabbar has left on the game and society at large. Here is a look at Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's net worth in 2025.

What is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's net worth in 2025?: $25 million (estimate)

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's net worth, estimated by many sources including Celebrity Net Worth, is around $25 million. Of course, that number might seem a bit low, given his 20-year career in the NBA, but during his era of basketball, even the biggest stars did not get paid a ton.

It is unclear how much Kareem Abdul-Jabbar earned throughout his playing days, but in the last four years of his career, according to Basketball Reference, Abdul-Jabbar made around $8.5 million.

Now, he has had other income sources as well, but the number that is estimated is likely around the correct one. Now, before we get to his basketball career and everything he did after, let's look at the life Kareem Abdul-Jabbar led before amassing his gaudy net worth.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's early life

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was born Ferdinand Lewis Alcindor in New York on April 16, 1947. He was unusually tall throughout his childhood, being 6'8 when he was 13. That propelled him to basketball right away, as he joined Power Memorial Academy in New York City.

That's where Alcindor became one of the greatest high school players ever, dominating his way to an incredible 71-game win streak and an overall record of 79 wins and just two losses.

Alcindor continued establishing himself as one of the best young players ever during his collegiate career at UCLA.

Due to Alcindor standing 7'1 by the time he got to campus, the NCAA made dunking illegal after his first season playing for the Bruins. He scored 56 points in his first game and dominated whichever opponent his team faced.

In his three-year stint playing for UCLA, the team notched 88 wins and just two losses. One was in the first nationally televised college basketball game, between UCLA and the University of Houston, while Alcindor battled an eye injury.

The second came versus the USC Trojans, who played keep-away from the Bruins all game to prevent Alcindor from dominating as there was no shot clock in college basketball at the time.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar enters the NBA

Before he joined the NBA, Lew Alcindor officially became Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, converting to Islam.

His first NBA team was the Milwaukee Bucks, who selected him 1st overall in 1969. He won the Rookie of the Year and led the Bucks to their first-ever championship in his second season, which stood as the franchise's only title until Giannis Antetokounmpo and company raised the Larry O'Brien Trophy in 2021.

Abdul-Jabbar's stint in Milwaukee was six years long and included a great partnership with Oscar Robertson, but after he retired, Abdul-Jabbar decided to ask for a trade. While his preferred option was New York, the Bucks in 1975 dealt him to the Los Angeles Lakers, where Abdul-Jabbar's legend grew even larger.

During his 14-year stay in Los Angeles, Abdul-Jabbar won five championships, four of his six MVPs, and one of his two Finals MVPs, linking up with such greats as Magic Johnson, James Worthy, and Bob McAdoo.

His patented sky hook became synonymous with the dominance Abdul-Jabbar was showing on the court as he became one of the most recognizable faces in all of sports.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's legacy

Abdul-Jabbar finished his career as the NBA's all-time leader in points, field goals made, games played, and many more statistical categories. Abdul-Jabbar sits among the five best players in NBA history, and some believe he's basketball's true GOAT.

With LeBron James breaking the all-time points record, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's legacy is an afterthought. His post-playing is also worthy of celebration, as Abdul-Jabbar never misses an opportunity to speak about social justice issues and make a real impact.

Nevertheless, was Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's net worth in 2025 a surprise?