Kelsey Plum's net worth in 2025 is $2 million. Plum is a guard who is the newest member of the Los Angeles Sparks after a sign-and-trade deal with the Las Vegas, which was part of a WNBA blockbuster trade in January 2025.

Plum is a two-time WNBA champion, a three-time WNBA All-Star, a WNBA Commissioner's Cup champion, a WNBA Sixth Player of the Year, a WNBA All-Rookie Team player, and an All-WNBA team selection. Here is a look at Kelsey Plum's net worth in 2025.

What is Kelsey Plum's net worth in 2025?: $2 million (estimate)

Kelsey Plum's net worth in 2025 is $2 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as The Sportslite.

Kelsey Plum was born on Aug. 24, 1994, in Poway, Calif. She studied at La Jolla Country Day. Here, Plum played for the high school basketball team. In 113 games, she averaged 19.9 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game, according to MaxPreps. With Plum at the helm, La Jolla Country Day would garner a 103-22 win-loss record.

Kelsey Plum's college career at Washington

After a stellar high-school stint, Plum would be considered a four-star recruit by ESPN. The 5-foot-8 guard eventually decided to attend the University of Washington. While playing for the Huskies, Plum accumulated averages of 25.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game in four seasons.

Her best year came in 2017 when she tallied a college career-high 31.7 points per outing. In 2017, Plum was the recipient of the Dawn Staley Award, Honda Sports Award, John R. Wooden Award, Wade Trophy, and the Nancy Lieberman Award.

Furthermore, the former La Jolla Country Day standout was also named AP Player of the Year, USBWA Player of the Year, and Naismith College Player of the Year. But more importantly, Plum also finished her college career as the NCAA's all-time leading scorer in the women's division. Her record was eventually broken by Caitlin Clark in 2024.

Kelsey Plum's WNBA career with the Stars/Aces

After a solid college stint with University of Washington, Plum declared for the 2017 WNBA Draft. Here, she was selected in the first round with the first overall pick by the then-San Antonio Stars, now known as the Las Vegas Aces.

Shortly after, Plum signed a four-year rookie contract that paid her $50K during her rookie season. During her first season, Plum showed glimpses of her game. She put up 8.5 points, 3.4 assists, and 1.5 rebounds per outing. For her production, Plum was named to the WNBA All-Rookie Team.

After a pair of so-so seasons, the Aces kept their faith in the 2017 top overall pick by giving her a three-year contract extension worth $423K. Unfortunately, just months later, Plum suffered a torn Achilles. During that year, the Aces could've used her services as they went all the way to the WNBA Finals before conceding to the Seattle Storm via a sweep.

In the 2021 season, Plum ignited her comeback season with a bang. She averaged 14.8 points, 3.6 assists, and 2.5 rebounds per game off the bench. For her efforts, she was crowned WNBA Sixth Player of the Year.

A season later, Plum tallied a career-high 20.2 points and 5.1 assists per game. For her efforts, she made her first All-Star game appearance. She also played an instrumental role in helping the Aces clinch their first WNBA championship. The Aces rewarded her with a two-year contract extension worth $400K according to Spotrac.

In the following season, Plum helped the Aces set the record for most wins in a season. She also helped the Aces win the Commissioner's Cup title and was named an All-Star. The Aces then went on to win the WNBA title, defeating the New York Liberty in the Finals in four games.

In 2024, Plum had another All-Star season as the Aces finished second in the Western Conference. They lost in the WNBA Semifinals to the eventual champion Liberty in four games.

After the trade to Los Angeles, Plum signed a one-year, $202K contract with the Sparks.

Kelsey Plum's overseas career

Apart from playing for the Aces, Plum suited up for Turkish basketball club Fenerbahce during the offseason from 2017 to 2019. In 2019, Plum helped Fenerbahce win the Turkish Cup. Plum reportedly makes at least an additional $100K for suiting up with the Turkish club.

Aside from Fenerbahce, in 2022, Plum also played for another Turkish professional team, Galatasaray. For Galatasaray, Plum averaged 15.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game in the EuroLeague.

Kelsey Plum's other income

After getting selected with the first overall pick in the 2017 WNBA Draft, the future WNBA champion made waves after signing a long-term endorsement deal with Nike. Fast forward to 2022, after winning a championship with the Aces, Plum made waves by bagging an endorsement deal with rival sports apparel company Under Armour, as reported by Forbes.

In 2020, the University of Arkansas announced that they were adding Plum to the Arkansas women's basketball team's coaching staff. During that year, the Razorbacks went 19-9 with the two-time WNBA All-Star serving as a graduate assistant.

In March 2023, Plum married NFL tight end Darren Waller. They had managed to keep their relationship status private until announcing their marriage.

