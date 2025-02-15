Kirk Herbstreit's net worth in 2025 is $12 million. Herbstreit parlayed a college football career in his home state to a dream job as a football analyst. Let's look at Kirk Herbstreit's net worth in 2025.

What is Kirk Herbstreit's net worth in 2025?: $12 million (estimate)

Herbstreit has captivated college football fans for the past three decades, offering expert analysis and tons of entertainment. Kirk Herbstreit's net worth in 2025 sits at about $12 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Herbstreit was born on Aug. 19, 1969, in Centerville, Ohio. He was a member of the football team at Centerville High School, where he was named the Ohio Gatorade Player of the Year.

He committed to Ohio State in 1988 and played on the team for four years. The Ohio native was a bench player behind Greg Fey and Kent Graham for most of his career but finally got the starting role in his senior season. He passed for 1,904 yards in his lone season but was the team MVP. The Buckeyes lost their bowl game that year, the Citrus Bowl, to the Florida Gators.

Kirk Herbstreit's early broadcasting career

ESPN brought Herbstreit on board in 1996 to be an analyst on College Gameday with Chris Fowler and Lee Corso. In his first year, Herbstreit was a nominee for a Sports Emmy Award as television's top studio analyst. He also serves as an analyst for ABC's Saturday college football primetime game alongside Fowler.

He has filled many roles at ESPN, including as a writer for ESPN.com and ESPN The Magazine. They have also put him in the color commentator chair for Thursday night college football games.

In 2018, Herbstreit had his first taste of NFL content, filling in for the NFL Draft night coverage. Since then, he has become a regular on ABC's coverage of the event.

EA Sports was also an affiliate of Herbstreit, as he was the voice of the popular NCAA Football franchise. The franchise took a hiatus in 2014, but will reportedly return in the summer of 2024. Herbstreit is admittedly a huge fan of video games in his spare time, so his return to the franchise wouldn't be a surprise.

Kirk Herbstreit as NFL color commentator

In 2020, football fans were thrown for a loop when Herbstreit and Fowler showed up to cover the Monday Night football game. It became common in the next couple of seasons for Herbstreit to work the second game of any Monday Night double headers for ESPN.

While it may not have been his end goal, this would lead to Herbstreit getting a new opportunity to work alongside Al Michaels. On March 23, 2022, Amazon announced they had signed him as the color commentator for Thursday Night Football on Prime Video. Herbstreit is earning a reported $4 million per season in the deal, double his salary as a college analyst with ESPN.

Herbstreit's new partnership with Amazon was not an end to his ESPN career, as the company announced a contract extension to appear on GameDay, Saturday Night Football, and their NFL Draft coverage.

In his career, Herbstreit has been honored with Three Outstanding Studio Analyst and Two Outstanding Event Analyst Sports Emmy awards.

Kirk Herbstreit's personal life

Herbstreit met his wife, Alison, in college, while she was a cheerleader at Ohio State. They have four sons who have ties to the football world. Their youngest son Chase is currently a standout quarterback at St. Xavier High School.

He has twin sons, Jake and Tye, who both were walk-on football players at Clemson. Jake transferred to Ohio State but does not play for the Buckeyes. His fourth son, Zak, is also a walk-on at Ohio State.

Herbstreit has been a fixture on ESPN for college football fans, synonymous with Saturday mornings in many households. It is no surprise that Amazon came calling for him to be the face of their NFL coverage on Thursday nights.

With a $4 million per year salary, Herbstreit had no choice but to add it to his list of duties. He is well on his way to being recognized as one of the best color commentators of the current era.

Nevertheless, did Kirk Herbstreit's net worth in 2025 surprise you?