Logan Paul's net worth in 2025 is $150 million. Paul is one of the most famous (or infamous) internet personalities. From gaining considerable traction on Vine to making it huge on YouTube to even stepping into a professional boxing ring, he's certainly done his bit to cement his entertainment legacy. Here is a look at Logan Paul's net worth in 2025.

What is Logan Paul's net worth in 2025?: $150 million (estimate)

Logan Paul's net worth in 2025 is $150 million. This is according to numerous reputable sources, including Celebrity Net Worth.

Logan Alexander Paul was born in Westlake, Ohio, and attended Westlake High School. In his youth, he was a gifted amateur wrestler and ended up qualifying for the state-level Ohio High School Athletic Association 2013 Division I Wrestling Individual Championships. He'd go on to enroll at Ohio University to pursue Industrial Engineering but would end up dropping out.

Logan Paul's early career

Paul dropped out of college and moved to Los Angeles, California, with his brother Jake. Both were very prominent on the video-sharing platform Vine. Before Vine was shut down in 2017, Logan had 9.47 million followers. He was also making waves on other sites, as his Instagram and Facebook pages gained hundreds of thousands of followers.

Logan was becoming huge on YouTube even before having his own YouTube channel; Vine compilations of Paul posted on YouTube by third parties garnered millions of views. Paul's following, referred to as “Logang,” grew exponentially.

He started doing YouTube as well in late 2013, posting daily vlogs on his channels TheOfficialLoganPaul and simply Logan Paul. He would expand his content to include music, animation, and even a YouTube Premium movie entitled The Thinning, wherein he starred beside former Disney live-action star Peyton List.

This wouldn't be his only foray into movies, however. The 26-year-old has made Airplane Mode (2019), a movie starring himself. Also in the film are other prominent social media personalities, including Andrew “King Bach” Bachelor, Lele Pons, Amanda Cerny, and Casey Neistat.

He also filmed scenes in Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson films, including Hercules (2014), Central Intelligence (2016), and, most notably, Baywatch (2017). However, all of Paul's scenes were cut from these movies.

From all his exploits in YouTube and mainstream media, Paul has garnered a significant following and has already become a divisive figure due to the nature of his content; his loud and exaggerated videos have irked viewers.

Logan Paul's controversies

He became the Internet's most hated person in 2017 with the infamous suicide forest controversy. On a fateful trip to Japan, Logan Paul filmed and posted three daily vlogs, with one most notably depicting a deceased person in Aokigahara (more commonly known as Japan's “suicide forest”).

Paul was heavily criticized for his severe lack of insensitivity and discretion in handling the situation. Moreover, he was also accused of bad behavior while in the country.

Amidst the backlash, Paul apologized via Twitter and YouTube and took a three-week hiatus from posting daily vlogs. He has also made a suicide-prevention video and donated $1 million to suicide-prevention agencies.

Nevertheless, his channel has taken several hits from this incident and previous controversies. YouTube took Paul's channel off Google Preferred (the site's preferred ad program), and several of his projects were halted.

Logan Paul's boxing career

In 2018, he ventured into amateur boxing, with British YouTuber and musician KSI challenging Logan and Jake Paul to a fight. Logan would eventually accept KSI's challenge, scheduling KSI vs Logan Paul 1 on Aug. 25, 2018, in Manchester Arena.

The first fight was a majority draw, setting up KSI vs Logan Paul 2 at Staples Center. It was a professional match, the first for both KSI and Paul. It ended in a split decision win for KSI, leaving Logan's professional boxing record at 0-1-0.

Despite the loss, Paul and legendary boxer Floyd “Money” Mayweather had an exhibition match on June 6, 2021. The elder Paul brother lost the fight, although he did take the smaller Mayweather to the eighth round.

In October 2023, Paul fought Dillon Danis. Paul won in the sixth round after Danis was disqualified for using an illegal takedown and attempting to choke Paul.

Paul has also ventured into WWE beginning in 2021. His most recent match was a win against Rey Mysterio on the February 10 episode of RAW.

Logan Paul's current endeavors

Expand Tweet

Nowadays, Paul is most well-known for his Impaulsive podcast, which he also started in 2018. Similar to other podcasts like The Joe Rogan Experience, Impaulsive's format involves having two hosts (Logan and Mike Majlak) and one or multiple guests.

Notable Impaulsive guests include the likes of Ben Shapiro, Jordan Belford (aka “The Wolf of Wall Street” ), and even former boxing opponent KSI.

Paul is collaborating with KSI to launch a new beverage brand, Prime Hydration, which became a sponsor of UFC in 2023. Other ventures include his Maverick brand merchandise and the Maverick Membership Club. He also makes money off streams of his music.

Paul also signed a multiyear contract extension with WWE. Logan Paul will collect more than $5 million, according to Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport. Paul's contract is higher than the ones of Bray Wyatt, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens and The Miz.

With his diverse income streams from advertising revenue, merchandise sales, and podcast listeners, he is now worth $150 million.

Were you at all stunned by Logan Paul's net worth in 2025?