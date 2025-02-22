Nia Long's net worth in 2025 is $5 million. Long is an American actress who has been in many iconic shows and movies. Her breakout role was in the movie Boyz n the Hood, and she followed it up with a recurring role as the girlfriend and fiancée of Will Smith's character in the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Over her career that spans three-plus decades, Long has amassed three NCAAP Image Awards and three American Black Film Festival awards, along with countless nominations for these and other accolades.

During this career, Long has worked tirelessly, so it would be worth looking over what she has been able to achieve in more detail. Let's take a look at Nia Long's net worth in 2025.

What is Nia Long's net worth in 2025?: $5 million (estimate)

Nia Long's net worth might be surprising to some, since it stands at around $5 million, as estimated by many including Celebrity Net Worth. It might be surprising due to the fact that Long has been in the movie industry for such a long time and she has been cast in some amazing movies.

However, she has not been the lead in many of the movies she has made and in actuality, most of her work was done on TV, where there is a lot less money involved. Still, it would be great to see what path did Nia Long take to get to this level, both in net worth and in terms of her career.

Nia Long was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Oct. 30, 1970. She was born into a true working-class family, as her father and mother were both teachers. When she was 2 years old, the pair divorced and Long followed her mother a few times before settling in Los Angeles.

There, Nia Long studied ballet, tap, jazz, gymnastics, guitar, and acting, something she ended up doing for her entire life. At the time, she also finished Westchester High School in 1989.

At the time she finished high school, Long was already on the path to becoming an actress, getting a few minor roles here and there. It helped that she had an acting coach, mother of Todd Bridges, Betty Bridges. However, she had to wait two years after finishing high school for her first breakout role.

Nia Long's breakout role

In 1991, the iconic Boyz n the Hood came out, and it became one of the most famous movies about Black culture in the United States. In that movie, Nia Long portrayed the girlfriend of the main character Tre, portrayed by Cuba Gooding Jr. That was, in her own words, her first true role, where the actress felt the most comfortable.

She also had a supporting role in the equally iconic Friday, portraying Debbie, a girl from the neighborhood where the main characters live. These two roles opened up a huge chance for Long to really find herself in movies, so that is what she did, with two major successes in her movie career.

The first one was The Best Man, where she had a main cast role as Jordan Armstrong. The second one was Big Momma's House, where she was the lead female role, alongside Eddie Murphy as the titular Big Momma. Both of these had sequels and each time, they were very successful at the box office and with critics.

Nia Long's career in television

Nia Long started in television with the role in The Fresh Prince, but over the 30 years she spent in entertainment, she landed even bigger roles. For instance, she was part of the recurring cast on shows such as Empire, Dear White People, House of Lies, and spent two seasons as part of the main cast of NCIS: Los Angeles.

All of these roles have helped Nia Long establish herself as a great actress who has made a true impact on Black culture in the US. Most of the roles, granted, were supporting roles, especially in the early years of her career, and she never really carried a movie or a TV show, but she has been able to consistently get work in such a competitive place like Hollywood.

Even at the age of 50, she landed a starring role in the Netflix production of Fatal Affair alongside Mike Epps. It seems like there is no stopping Nia Long from her endless pursuit of making an impact on film and TV in the US.

Nia Long's relationship with Ime Udoka

Off the screen, Nia Long has been in headlines because of her longtime relationship with Ime Udoka, the Boston Celtics head coach who the team suspended and eventually fired for an affair with a team employee. They started dating in 2010, had a child together in 2011, and got engaged in 2015 but never married.

They split in 2022 as Udoka's affair went public. This is when Long purchased a home for $3.6 million in Hollywood Hills. Long also won a custody case for their child in January 2024 and will receive $32,500 per month in child support.

Despite this, Nia Long is still going strong. 2022 brought The Best Man: The Final Chapters, and Long appeared in the movies Missing and You People in 2023. She also has a role in the movie Michael that is due to be released in 2025.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Nia Long's net worth in 2025?