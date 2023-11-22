Nia Long is successful Hollywood actress. Here's your chance to see Long's home she purchased after breaking up with NBA coach Ime Udoka.

Nia Long first made waves as Lisa Wilkes in the iconic series The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. She would then go on to appear in the big screens for films such as Big Momma's House, including the second installment. She is a three-time NAACP Image Awards winner.

Just recently, Long made headlines for the wrong reasons, following the discovery of her boyfriend, Ime Udoka's scandalous affair with a Boston Celtics staff member that led to his suspension and departure from the franchise. But while Long faced a huge obstacle as of late, have you ever wondered how The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actress lives amidst starting a new chapter? Well, wonder no more. This article features Nia Long's $3.6 million home in Los Angeles.

Just months after reports of Udoka's suspension, Long ultimately called her relationship off with the current Houston Rockets head coach. As a result, the NAACP Image Award-winner opted to move out and decided to purchase a home in the Hollywood Hills neighborhood of L.A., which is where other actors such as Andy Samberg and Ashley Tisdale live. The property purchase made Long shell out $3.6 million.

Here are some photos of Nia Long's $3.6 million home in Los Angeles.

Photos courtesy of: She Knows

Originally constructed in 1959, the home encompasses 3,180 square feet of living space. It includes four bedrooms and the same number of bathrooms.

The home also contains several features. These include a modern kitchen equipped with top-quality appliances, a formal dining room, a library, and a primary bedroom with a sitting area, a walk-in closet, and a sleek bath.

Apart from a solid interior, the property also boasts a good amount of outdoor space. The backyard features a dining area, a saltwater swimming pool with a spa and a sitting area with a firepit.

Long has carved out a successful acting career. As a result, it isn't surprising that The Best Man star is capable of affording a luxurious home like this one. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Long has a net worth of around $9 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Nia Long's $3.6 million home in Los Angeles.