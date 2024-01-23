Nia Long and Ime Udoka settles custody battle after their split in 2022, with both to co-parent their child.

In an exclusive update on January 22, 2024 from TMZ, Nia Long has emerged victorious in her custody battle with ex-boyfriend, NBA coach Ime Udoka. The judge ruled in favor of Nia. Therefore, granting her not only monthly child support but also a significant portion of parenting time for their child.

The court's decision, as revealed in documents obtained by TMZ, awards Nia a monthly child support of $32,500. Despite the possibility of receiving up to $56,000. Financial evaluations indicated Ime's substantial income as the Houston Rockets coach. With a net monthly disposable income exceeding $400,000, in contrast to Nia's $20,000.

While joint legal custody will persist, Nia Long secures sole physical custody against Ime Udoka. Allowing reasonable visitation for Ime based on time and scheduling. Acknowledging Ime's constant travel with the team, the arrangement is deemed suitable for all parties involved. Particularly their child, Kez.

The couple, who split in December 2022 amidst news of Udoka's affair, will work together to co-parent. And this is despite the public fallout from the Celtics organization making their private situation public. Like Udoka, Nia Long also expressed disappointment in the organization's lack of support. Particularly in the aftermath of the affair's impact on Kez.

“I think the most heartbreaking thing about all of this was seeing my son’s face when the Boston Celtics organization decided to make a very private situation public.”

This resolution follows Nia's filing for this scenario in August, culminating in a settlement earlier this month. The court's formal approval solidifies the agreement, bringing an official end to the legal proceedings. The apparent contentment of both parties marks the conclusion of a chapter in their ongoing legal saga.