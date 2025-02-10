Nick Sirianni's net worth in 2025 is $10 million. Sirianni went from NCAA Division III college football to the sport's grandest stage as head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles, and Sirianni now has led the Eagles to a Super Bowl title. Here is a look at Nick Sirianni's net worth in 2025.

What is Nick Sirianni's net worth in 2025?: $10 million (estimate)

Sirianni has come a long way from his NCAA Division III roots, and as a coach, he has worked with some of the game's greatest players. Nick Sirianni's net worth in 2025 sits at about $10 million, according to Pro Football Network.

Sirianni was born on June 15, 1981, in Jamestown, N.Y. He was the son of a football coach. His father, Fran, was the head coach at Southwestern Central High School. Nick was a wide receiver for his father's team and went to Division III Mount Union.

The university won three National Championships while Sirianni was a player. He was a starter for three years, putting up 988 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns in his senior year.

Sirianni is married to Brett Ashley Cantwell. They have three children, two boys and a girl. They have been married since June 2013.

Nick Sirianni's early coaching career

As most coaches do, Sirianni started his coaching career at his alma mater as a defensive backs coach. He also coached wide receivers at Indiana University of Pennsylvania for three seasons.

Sirianni's first opportunity in the NFL came under Todd Haley and the Kansas City Chiefs. He moved up the ranks each season, going from an offensive quality-control coach to the wide receivers coach in just three seasons. The Chiefs fired Haley, and new head coach Andy Reid chose not to retain Sirianni's services.

The San Diego Chargers were the next team to hire Sirianni, giving him an opportunity as a quality-control coach. The Chargers promoted Sirianni to quarterbacks coach and later wide receivers coach.

The Indianapolis Colts hired Sirianni in his first big role, naming him offensive coordinator for the 2018 season. It wasn't a traditional offensive coordinator role, as head coach Frank Reich opted to call the plays. Despite not calling the plays, Sirianni's work with the offense helped them rank in the top half of offenses in the NFL.

Nick Sirianni's first head-coaching job

On Jan. 24, 2021, the Philadelphia Eagles hired Sirianni to be their new head coach. In a rare occurrence for coaching contracts, the terms were released and reported to be a five-year deal, worth $35 million.

Sirianni's first staff has had a lot of success, as his first coordinators were Jonathan Gannon and Shane Steichen. Gannon became the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals, and Steichen was hired to be the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts.

Sirianni's first season in charge of the Eagles was a success, leading the team to a 9-8 record, but they then suffered a loss in the Wild Card game to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was only the third Eagles coach ever to lead them to the playoffs in his first season.

Nick Sirianni leads Eagles to 2 Super Bowls

His second season as head coach was a much bigger success, posting a 14-3 regular-season record. The team set franchise records in wins and points scored.

They rolled their way through the NFC in the playoffs but lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. In a well-publicized story that outlines the growth of Sirianni as a coach, his opposing head coach in the game was Reid, who had fired him just 10 years earlier.

In 2023, it was quite the roller-coaster ride for the Eagles. They started out 10-1 but lost five of their last six games to go from owning the top spot and first-round playoff bye in the NFC to just a Wild Card berth and having to travel to Tampa Bay to take on the Buccaneers in the first round.

Sirianni was on the hot seat with the collapse, and a blowout loss to the Bucs didn't help. But he won't have to worry about that anymore after 2024.

The Eagles went 14-3 and claimed the No. 2 seed in the NFC. They then defeated the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams before dominating the upstart Washington Commanders, 55-23, in the NFC Championship Game to return to the Super Bowl.

In a rematch with Andy Reid and the Chiefs, the Eagles dismantled the Chiefs from the beginning of the game, taking a 34-0 lead in the third quarter before finally winning 40-22. The win prevented the Chiefs from becoming the first team to win three-straight Super Bowls.

Nevertheless, was Nick Sirianni's net worth in 2025 a surprise?