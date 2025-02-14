Rudy Gobert's net worth in 2025 is $40 million. Gobert has come a long way since his early years in the NBA. From barely playing with the Utah Jazz during his rookie season to establishing himself as the league's best rim protector, the four-time Defensive Player of the Year has become a feared defensive presence. Let's dig into Rudy Gobert's net worth in 2025.

What is Rudy Gobert's net worth in 2025 ?: $40 million (estimate)

Rudy Gobert's net worth in 2025 is $40 million. This is according to numerous outlets, including Celebrity Net Worth.

Gobert was born in Saint-Quentin, France, on June 26, 1992. The young athlete seemed to take after his father, who played college basketball in the United States and, later on, professional basketball in Paris and Saint-Quentin.

Gobert started playing basketball in 2003 and quickly found success years later with the French under-18 national team, with whom he would show flashes of elite scoring and rebounding.

From 2010 to 2013, the young center would further hone his skills with Cholet Basket, a club in the French League. He then declared for the 2013 NBA Draft, where the Denver Nuggets would select him with their 27th overall pick and trade him to the Utah Jazz on draft night.

His 7-foot-1 frame and 7-foot-8.5 wingspan quickly earned him the moniker, “The Stifle Tower.” Sure enough, the French center lived up to expectations.

Rudy Gobert begins his NBA career

Spotrac reports that Gobert later signed his first-ever NBA contract, a four-year, $5.5 million deal with the Jazz. After spending a chunk of his rookie season in the D-League, he became a full-time player for Utah in 2014-15.

He quickly secured himself a long-lasting NBA career with his defensive presence and several impressive career highs, such as seven blocks, 24 rebounds, and 25 double-doubles. The Jazz extended Gobert's rookie contract after the following season, finishing the season with averages of just over nine points, 11 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks.

In October 2016, Utah's front office raised a lot of eyebrows after signing the big man to a four-year, $102 million extension. After all, it meant that in terms of annual salary, he had then just become the best-paid French athlete.

He proved many doubters wrong after having quite an impressive season. Gobert went on to average 14.0 points, 12.8 rebounds, and a league-leading 2.6 blocks per game. He started to put the league on notice, earning a spot on the All-NBA Second Team and NBA All-Defensive First Team.

Rudy Gobert's accolades

Since then, the Jazz center has further beefed up his list of accolades. So far, Gobert has had three All-Star and six All-Defensive First-Team selections, as well as one All-NBA Second Team and three All-NBA Third Team honors.

He also joined the likes of Dikembe Mutombo and Ben Wallace as one of only three players to have won Defensive Player of the Year at least four times.

The French big man caused quite a stir after he tested positive for COVID-19 back in March 2020, especially because of a press conference in which he made light of the emerging coronavirus situation.

This set off a chain of events that led to the postponement of the 2019-20 season and the resulting isolation zone, more commonly referred to as the Disney or Orlando bubble.

Rudy Gobert's big contract extension

According to Spotrac, the former 27th overall pick and the Jazz most recently agreed to a five-year, $205 million contract extension in 2020. Not only was the deal the third-largest in NBA history at the time, it was also the largest ever for a center. It is then no surprise that as of his ninth NBA season, Gobert already has around $138 million in career earnings.

Outside of the Jazz, Gobert represents France in international competition. After stints in several FIBA World Cups and a bronze at EuroBasket 2015, the three-time NBA All-Star went on to win a 2020 Olympic silver medal with the French national team. As a starter, he averaged 12.2 points and 9.3 rebounds throughout all the games.

The Timberwolves acquire Rudy Gobert

The Utah Jazz traded Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves in a blockbuster move during the 2022 offseason. The Wolves sent Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Leandro Bolmaro, Jarred Vanderbilt, four first-round draft picks, and a pick swap to Utah.

Gobert's initial season with Minnesota didn't go smoothly, but the Timberwolves gained a considerable amount of chemistry in the 2023-24 season with Gobert winning Defensive Player of the Year. As the No. 3 seed, the Wolves defeated the Phoenix Suns and the Denver Nuggets in the first two rounds of the playoffs before falling to Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks.

Prior to the 2024-25 season, the Wolves signaled their commitment to Gobert for the years ahead. First, they traded fellow big man Karl-Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks for forward Julius Randle and 3-point specialist Donte DiVincenzo.

Gobert then agreed to waive his $46.6 million player option for 2025-26 and instead agreed to a three-year, $110 million contract extension with a player option for the 2027-28 season. The Defending Player of the Year made sure the Wolves would have roster flexibility to add more pieces toward a run at a title.

Gobert's numbers have dropped in 2024-25, and the injury-riddled Wolves are currently seventh in the Western Conference.

With that being said, were you stunned by Rudy Gobert's net worth in 2025?