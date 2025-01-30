Russell Westbrook's net worth in 2025 is $300 million. Westbrook is a veteran point guard in the NBA who just signed with the Denver Nuggets. He is a nine-time All-Star, two-time NBA scoring champion, three-time NBA assists leader, nine-time All-NBA Team member, and a former NBA MVP.

It is well known that Westbrook is one of the greatest point guards NBA history and has scored more than 25,000 points in his career. But let’s take a closer look at Russell Westbrook’s net worth in 2025.

What is Russell Westbrook’s net worth in 2025?: $300 million (estimate)

Russell Westbrook's net worth in 2025 is $300 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Russell Westbrook was born on November 12, 1988, in Long Beach, Calif. He attended Leuzinger High School, where he kick-started his basketball career.

As a senior, Westbrook showcased his potential by averaging a dominant 25.1 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game. After graduating high school, Westbrook accepted a scholarship offer to play for UCLA Basketball.

Russell Westbrook's college career

Playing for the Bruins, Westbrook didn’t really have an eventful freshman year with Darren Collison serving as the team’s main point guard. In his first year, Westbrook only averaged 3.4 points per game in limited minutes off the bench.

However, that all changed in Westbrook’s sophomore season. Westbrook was elevated as a starter, which allowed him more minutes and better production. As a sophomore, Westbrook averaged 12.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game. But more importantly, Westbrook led UCLA to a Final Four appearance.

After a solid sophomore season, Westbrook declared himself for the 2008 NBA Draft. Westbrook was a little bit raw and somewhat of a risky pick because of his unspectacular numbers in college.

Russell Westbrook is drafted by the SuperSonics

Still, his unnatural athletic abilities allowed him to be selected in the first round with the fourth overall pick by the now-defunct Seattle Supersonics. Shortly after getting drafted, Westbrook inked a four-year rookie contract worth over $14 million.

In his first season in the NBA, Westbrook didn’t disappoint. He averaged 15.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game for the now-called Oklahoma City Thunder. For his efforts, Westbrook was named to the All-Rookie First Team.

Two years later, Westbrook made his first NBA All-Star Game. During the 2010-2011 season, he averaged 21.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game. Furthermore, Westbrook also made his first All-NBA team selection.

A season later, Westbrook continued to play like an All-Star. Not only did he garner another All-Star selection, but Westbrook was also a focal point for the Thunder’s deep playoff run. Spearheaded by Westbrook, Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Serge Ibaka, the Thunder went as deep as the NBA Finals in 2012. Unfortunately, the Miami Heat were too much to handle.

Russell Westbrook signs his first big contract

With Westbrook solidifying himself as an NBA star, the Thunder secured the point guard of their future by signing him to a lucrative contract. As per reports, Westbrook agreed to a contract extension that ran for five years and was worth $80 million.

For several seasons, the Thunder became a playoff contender with Westbrook as their All-Star guard. In 2016, the nine-time All-Star signed another three-year contract extension with the Thunder worth $85 million.

After signing the deal, Westbrook immediately rewarded the Thunder organization by winning the MVP. During the 2016-2017 season, Westbrook averaged a triple-double, the first time in NBA history since Oscar Robertson in 55 seasons. He tallied 31.6 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 10.4 assists per game while also leading the league in scoring.

After winning his first MVP, Westbrook was rewarded by the Thunder organization with the largest guaranteed contract in NBA history. The NBA MVP inked a five-year contract extension worth $205 million.

Russell Westbrook is traded to the Rockets

While it looked like Westbrook was going to stay in Oklahoma for the long run, before the 2019-20 season, Westbrook was traded to the Houston Rockets in a blockbuster trade for Chris Paul. Although the move reunited Westbrook with former teammate James Harden, the Rockets would go on to suffer a second-round playoff exit before Westbrook was traded again to the Washington Wizards for John Wall.

After bouncing around NBA teams, Westbrook’s longest tenure after his Thunder days came with the Los Angeles Lakers, where he stayed for more than a season.

But despite forming a formidable trio with LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Lakers never lived up to expectations. As a result, the Lakers traded Westbrook to the Utah Jazz just before the trade deadline of the 2022-2023 season.

Russell Westbrook signs with the Clippers

After securing a buyout with the Jazz, Westbrook proceeded to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers. He reportedly signed a one-year deal worth the league’s minimum of $784,914.

Despite a lower salary, Westbrook was in pursuit of winning an NBA championship. Playing alongside stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George should give him a good chance of at least making a deep playoff run.

The fit with the Clippers was also his most natural since his days in Oklahoma City. The Clippers needed a point guard, and Westbrook always plays hard.

After proving his worth, the Clippers decided to bring the point guard back. Westbrook signed a two-year, $7+ million deal to stick in Los Angeles.

In 2024, the Clippers traded Westbrook to the Jazz along with a second-round draft pick for Kris Dunn. Westbrook agreed to a buyout from the Jazz so he could sign with the Nuggets. Denver signed Westbrook to a two-year, $6.8 million contract with the second year including a player option so Westbrook can choose to opt out.

After initially coming off the bench, Westbrook has earned a starting spot as the Nuggets are currently fourth in the loaded Western Conference.

Russell Westbrook's other earning opportunities

Aside from his lucrative NBA paychecks, Westbrook also earns from a bevy of endorsement deals. In the past, he has partnered with True Religion Apparel, Six Star Pro Nutrition, PepsiCo, and Samsung Electronics.

He also has a 10-year shoe deal with Jordan. As per reports, Westbrook earns a whopping $35 million from endorsements alone.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Russell Westbrook’s net worth in 2025?