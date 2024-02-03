The future Hall of Fame guard reached another epic milestone.

The Los Angeles Clippers continued their Grammy road trip on Friday with a win against the Detroit Pistons. After getting off to a six game losing streak in the immediate aftermath of the James Harden trade, the Clippers have been playing phenomenal basketball. They've climbed the Western Conference standings and are in striking distance of the Minnesota Timberwolves and the No. 1 seed. The Clippers win against the Pistons was significant also because Russell Westbrook reached 25,000 career points. He had a beautiful reaction to the career milestone as per Farbod Esnaashari of Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation.

Russell Westbrook on scoring 25000 career points: "It's a blessing. I don't take any day, any night for granted." — Farbod Esnaashari (@Farbod_E) February 3, 2024

Russell Westbrook has reached 25,000 career points. He's 1 of 25 players in NBA history to reach 25,000 points. pic.twitter.com/5FmIMJQZwO — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) February 3, 2024

In addition to Russell Westbrook reaching the 25,000 career points milestone while in a Clippers jersey, teammate James Harden also reached the mark this season. Westbrook moved to the bench after the team acquired Harden and he's been tremendous in his role. Westbrook is No. 25 on the NBA's All-Time scoring list now behind Jerry West.

This season, Westbrook has perfected his role as the team's leader off the bench. He's playing around 23 minutes per game off the bench and averaging 11.3 points per game, 5.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.1 steals with splits of 46.3 percent shooting from the field, 28.6 percent shooting from the three point line and 67.3 percent shooting from the free throw line.

As the Clippers continue to win, Westbrook has without a doubt solidified his name in the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year race. The Clippers win against the Pistons pushed them to 32-15 and a strong hold on third place in the Western Conference standings. They are only half a game back of the No. 2 seed Oklahoma City Thunder and one and half games back of the No. 1 seeded Wolves.