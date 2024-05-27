Sean Strickland's net worth in 2024 is approximately $2.5 million. Strickland is one of the most polarizing figures in the UFC, and really in all of sports. The trash-talking Strickland has no filter and is unpredictable on the microphone, making him loved by many and hated by others. In this article, we will take a closer look at how he came to his wealth.

What is Sean Strickland's net worth in 2024? (estimate): $2.5 million

Sean Strickland's net worth in 2024 is said to be around $2.5 million, according to sites including Sportskeeda and Sportslens. This number has increased dramatically since pulling off an upset victory over Israel Adesanya at UFC 293 in what was one of the biggest underdog wins in UFC history.

While he isn't the richest fighter in MMA, Strickland has done well for himself, especially considering his background. Strickland grew up in Corona, Calif., with a poor family. He had a mentally and physically abusive father. Strickland's home life made him troubled as a child. He was kicked out of every school he attended.

Strickland once said, “If I wasn't in the UFC, I'd probably be cooking meth in a trailer [or] in prison.”

While it troubled him in his childhood, Strickland has always had a knack for fighting, and it has paid off in his adult life as he is one of the best middleweight fighters in the UFC.

Strickland is one of the most polarizing figures in the sport. His trash-talking is unmatched, but it has also been known to piss some fans and fighters off. Strickland will say whatever comes to his mind, even if it is controversial.

Mixed Martial Arts career

Strickland started his MMA career in King of the Cage. He never lost in the promotion, going 9-0 before winning the middleweight Championship, which he successfully defended three times.

He is an uber-aggressive fighter who is always pushing the pace and likes to get his opponents on their heals. He doesn't have the best knockout power in the world, nor does he do much of anything on the ground. He protects his body with the Philly Shell while constantly doing damage to his opponents with jabs, though, and it has made him one of the most unique fighters in the sport.

Strickland was signed by UFC and made his debut in 2014. He won his first fight, a match against Robert McDaniel, via a rear naked choke. It is Strickland's only submission victory in the UFC.

In December of 2018, Strickland was involved in a motorcycle accident. While riding his bike, he was hit by a car and knocked unconscious. He suffered numerous injuries, including knee injuries that held him out of fighting for two years.

In Strickland's return from injury, he came back better than ever. After the hiatus, Strickland won five straight fights and was catapulted towards a championship trajectory. His momentum was slowed some with back-to-back losses in 2022 (Alex Pereira and Jared Cannonier), but he has won his next two matches to get back on track.

Sean Strickland wins the Middleweight Championship

Strickland defeated Israel Adesanya to win the Middleweight Championship on September 10th, 2023. He won the fight via unanimous decision, which was a major upset considering Adesanya was -700 to win. Strickland lost the title in his first defense against Dricus du Plessis, though. It was a closely contested bout that many thought Strickland won.

Now, Strickland will look to get back to championship contention. He has a chance to do that if he can get a win at UFC 302 against Paulo Costa.

Strickland comes from a poor background and has already risen to the top of MMA, but were you surprised by his net worth?