Shaquille O'Neal's net worth in 2025 is $500 million. O'Neal has always been more than just a dominant basketball player. The Big Diesel has routinely been among the most marketable, charismatic, and often controversial players in the history of the NBA. He is also quite the entrepreneur and endorser of products. Here is a look at Shaquille O'Neal's net worth in 2025.

What is Shaquille O'Neal's net worth in 2025?: $500 million (estimate)

Shaquille O'Neal's net worth in 2025 sits at around $500 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Shaq began to build up his massive net worth during his playing days in the NBA, where he cashed out throughout his illustrious career.

Following his playing days, O'Neal became an NBA analyst and has been a part of the hugely popular Inside the NBA show on TNT. Shaq has teamed up with former NBA players Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith along with host Ernie Johnson Jr. for nearly two decades.

Recently, O'Neal and his co-workers have all successfully negotiated new contracts and will stay on the show for many more years. Shaq reportedly makes $15 million a year with TNT in a newly signed contract extension. While his contract is with TNT, the network has signed an agreement for Inside the NBA to move to ESPN since TNT lost broadcast rights for NBA games.

Shaquille O'Neal's early career earnings

Team Contract Average Salary Boston Celtics two years/$2,751,688 $1,375,844 Miami Heat five years/$101,000,000 $20,200,000 Los Angeles Lakers three years/$88,500,000 $29,500,000 Los Angeles Lakers seven years/$120,000,000 $17,142,857 Orlando Magic four years/$17,400,000 $4,350,000

Shaq made an estimated $286 million as an NBA player, per Spotrac. The Orlando Magic chose Shaq with the No. 1 overall pick in the 1992 NBA Draft. He was already one of the most dominant bigs in the league.

Shaq's first deal with the Los Angeles Lakers was a groundbreaking contract. Jerry West did everything possible to bring O'Neal to Hollywood, gutting the entire roster to sign Shaquille O'Neal to a seven-year, $120 million deal in the summer of 1996.

This kind of money would be regarded as paltry by today's standards. But back then, such a guarantee was practically unheard of, particularly considering the backloaded nature of the deal. He eventually signed a three-year extension with the Lakers worth over $88 million.

Shaq rewarded the Lakers' investment in him by winning three-straight NBA Finals MVPs while leading the Purple and Gold to a three-peat of NBA titles.

Shaquille O'Neal signed a new deal with the Miami Heat in the summer of 2005, paying him over $100 million during the next five years.

This included his rather forgettable 2009-10 season with the Cleveland Cavaliers, averaging just 12.0 points and 6.7 rebounds during an injury-riddled campaign. Shaq helped lead the Heat to a win in the 2006 NBA Finals.

Shaquille O'Neal is currently No. 9 in salary earnings in NBA history, despite retiring over a decade ago while contracts have exploded in recent years.

Shaquille O'Neal's brand endorsements

Shaq's name recognition and popularity have made him a sought-after spokesperson for many brands. He has endorsed everything from video games to fast food restaurants to car insurance companies.

As an NBA and even post-retirement, Shaq has been a part of lucrative endorsement deals with companies such as Reebok, PepsiCo, Icy Hot, NBA 2K, Taco Bell, Wheaties, and JCPenny.

Shaq is now the president of basketball operations for Reebok. Allen Iverson has taken on a position with Shaq as vice president of basketball operations. It was recently announced that Shaq's first significant NIL deal with an athlete was Angel Reese from LSU Women's basketball.

Shaquille O'Neal's business and investments

Shaq has arguably had as great of a career after retirement as he did on the court. This may seem impossible with his basketball success, but Shaq has also been a giant outside the arena. From music to business ownership, Shaq is a household name.

Shaq signed a record deal in 1993 and released his first studio album, Shaq Diesel. Initially, he had tons of success. Shaq Diesel went platinum, and Shaq Fu: Da Return went gold.

Speaking of performing, who can forget Shaq's acting career, including films such as 1996's Kazaam and 1997's Steel? He has numerous other credits to his name and has also done wrestling.

Shaq has hardly been shy about his willingness to invest in businesses throughout the years, especially in the food industry.

According to Money.com, Shaquille O'Neal once owned up to 155 Five Guys restaurants, or 10 percent of the company portfolio. Several years ago, it was announced O'Neal would be joining the board of directors at Papa John's, promising he would invest in nine stores in the Atlanta area while also becoming one of the leading brand ambassadors.

Auntie Anne's and Krispy Kreme Donuts are other food companies benefitting from Shaq's investments.

The Big Fella has also invested in gyms and car washes and held a share in the Ring doorbell company before Amazon's $1 billion buyout in 2018.

Shaq made early investments in Google and Apple, two financial decisions still paying dividends two decades later. He purchased a minority stake in the Sacramento Kings in 2013, though he sold that stake in 2022.

Shaquille O'Neal's charity work

The Shaquille O'Neal Foundation was created in 2019 to instill hope and bring change in underserved communities. Shaq uses many endorsements and business ventures to help support other charities and events.

The largest organizations the NBA star supports are the Boys and Girls Clubs of America and Communities in Schools. Shaq has also lent his name and image to charities such as Be the Match, the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, and Free the Children.

Some former NBA fans tend to rest on their laurels after retirement. Not Shaquille O'Neal. Shaquille O'Neal's business career is still in its early stages. If his track record is any indication, the only question for the Diesel is: what next?

Nonetheless, were you stunned by Shaquille O'Neal's net worth in 2025?