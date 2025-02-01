Steve Harvey is a popular comedian and host who has starred in The Steve Harvey Show, Family Feud, Celebrity Family Feud and the Miss Universe pageant. All this success has brought Steve Harvey a net worth in 2025 of $200 million along with a BET Award and a nomination for a Primetime Emmy Award.

Steve Harvey's net worth in 2025 is approximately $200 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Steve Harvey was born on January 17th, 1957, in Welch, W. Va. He attended Glenville High School. After graduating high school, Harvey studied at Kent State and West Virginia. However, Harvey never graduated.

As a result, Harvey focused on finding jobs as a salesman in various industries such as pets and insurance. He also held job titles as a mailman, boxer, autoworker and carpet cleaner.

Steve Harvey's first earnings as a comedian

In 1985, Harvey discovered his skill as a comedian, winning $50 in his first contest as a stand-up comic. Encouraged by the victory, Harvey pursued a career in comedy, which quickly earned him $3,000 annually.

However, given that he was a father of twins, his relationship with his kids and wife went sour for his failure to provide for the family. As a result, Harvey eventually divorced his wife.

Struggling with homelessness in his mid-20s, a couple from Orlando named Rich and Becky Liss played instrumental roles in helping Harvey straighten out his life.

Aside from giving Harvey’s carpet-cleaning company its first contract, the couple also provided the comedian the essential travel funds to someday make it big. According to Harvey, the traveling costs amounted to $11,000.

Fortunately, Harvey eventually made a major name for himself as a comedian. He earned minor roles on TV shows and specials like The Comedy Concert Hour, Comedy from the Caribbean, Just for Laughs and It’s Showtime at the Apollo, a role he garnered after finishing as a finalist at the Second Annual Johnnie Walker National Comedy Search in 1990.

Steve Harvey's roles on TV

In 1994, Harvey earned his first official acting role in the TV series Me and the Boys. He's been a fixture on television screens ever since, with roles on The Proud Family, Mr. Parker and My Wife and Kids, among others. Harvey also starred in a self-titled TV show in 1996 which ran for six seasons and earned 14 awards, including several NAACP Image Awards.

In 2003, Harvey made his big screen debut in the film The Fighting Temptations. His other films include You Got Served, Racing Stripes, Johnson Family Vacation and Love Don’t Cost a Thing.

But while Harvey has made it as an actor, he also continued to make an impact as a comedian. In 1997, Harvey joined the 1997 Kings of Comedy tour. Alongside D.L. Hughley, Bernie Mac and Cedric the Entertainer, the Kings of Comedy tour racked up $37 million in revenue.

Steve Harvey's earnings as a TV host

However, as good as Harvey was as a comedian, he found most success as a producer and TV host. Some of his notable works include Steve Harvey: One Man, Steve Harvey’s Big Time Challenge, Mobile Home Disaster, Think Like a Man and Little Big Shots.

For hosting and producing Little Big Shots, Harvey earned his first and only Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program.

Furthermore, Harvey also established himself as the host of TV series Family Feud. According to sources, the comedian and host earns $10 million for his hosting duties.

In 2022, Harvey was announced as the recipient of the Outstanding Game Show Host for Family Feud at the Daytime Emmy Awards. Harvey also serves as host of The Steve Harvey Morning Show, which is a radio program that pays him $20 million.

In 2024, Merit Street Media, a production company owned by Dr. Phil McGraw, the popular television psychologist, announced that Harvey had agreed to join MSM. Part of his duties will include producing a TV special about the Steve Harvey Mentoring Program for young men in Georgia.

Steve Harvey's Miss Universe mistake

Apart from the shows he produced, Harvey also made his mark at the Miss Universe pageant. Although Harvey made an enormous mistake in Miss Universe 2015 after announcing the runner-up as the winner, Harvey has hosted the Miss Universe competition a total of four times.

While Harvey has carved out a legacy as a host and a comedian, he is also an accomplished author. He has released books like Straight Talk, No Chaser, Act Like a Success, Jump: Take the Leap of Faith to Achieve Your Life of Abundance, A Taste of Parodies: In Tune with Gilbert and Sullivan, among others.

However, Harvey’s Act Like a Lady, Think Like a Man achieved even more success. The 2009 book made the New York Times bestsellers list.

