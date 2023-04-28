Steve Harvey has had a long career and with that usually comes some bumps in the road. The talk show host had a recent revelation and has since recanted his 2015 apology for his fumble about reading the winner for Miss Universe.

Harvey was a guest on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast when he opened up about the incident. The comedian was heavily criticized for his mistake when he mistakenly announced first runner-up, Miss Colombia, Ariadna Gutiérrez, as the winner. As Gutiérrez was making her way to collect the crown, Harvey got back on the mic and declared the actual winner was Miss Philippines, Pia Wurtzbach.

“I will take responsibility for this. It was my mistake. It was on the card. Horrible mistake,” he said. The Family Feud host revealed the card to the cameras to show the name written on the inside of the card to confirm this indeed this wasn’t a joke.

“All week long, we rehearsed it,” he said. “We not gonna do, we just gonna do a second runner-up. She get out the way, and then next we gonna announce the winner.”

According to Atlanta Black Star, before WME/IMG purchased the pageant from Donald Trump, the runner-ups were to be announced before the winner.

According to Harvey, a member of Trump’s pageant did not agree with the change, so she on her on accord wrote the first runner-up’s name on the card.

Harvey explained that he read the winner’s name as rehearsed and as it was displayed on the Teleprompter. “Why else would I say, ‘And the new 2015 Miss Universe is’? It wasn’t but one more name on the card,” he said.

Harvey was made aware of his mistake when he went backstage when a member of the team said that he had misread the card.

“I said, ‘I ain’t said s**t wrong,” he said. “I read the card, and I read what was in the teleprompter.’ He said, ‘Nah, bruh, the lady, she put the name down here. You supposed to read that one.’ I said, ‘Dawg, that ain’t what we rehearsed.’”

That’s when Harvey went back on stage and took the blame for the mishap which he now regrets.

“Stupidest s**t I ever did. I should have let ’em fix it in the newspaper,” he said. “My stupid ass walked right out there and took the full hit, man. I took it dead in the teeth like it was all my fault, and it wasn’t.”

As Harvey recalled the incident, he said that he receive intense backlash from both the American press and the Colombian media.

“I had never seen anything like it. Bruh, I was everywhere,” he remembered. “I’ve never been ridiculed. A dude, man, that I really liked on CNN, I ain’t gon’ say his name, T.J. Holmes, tore my a**,” he jokingly said.

Harvey, however, was able to look at the incident in a positive light as it was a response to previous manifestation.

“I had just wrote on my vision board, I was asking God to increase my global brand and persona. In 48 hours, Sharpe, my name had been Googled four billion times. Four billion impressions in 48 hours. I was the most famous person in the world,” the entertainer said. “God had increased my global brand and persona.”

Take a look at Steve Harvey’s and Shannon Sharpe’s conversation below: